FaZe Clan Co-owner Nickmercs and Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Spotted Together Before the Michigan Washington National Championship Game, Fans Question if They Are Plotting a New Venture

Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff and Dave Portnoy were recently spotted together in Texas shortly before the national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies. For a brief context, Nickmercs is the co-owner of one of the greatest esports and entertainment organizations in the world “FaZe Clan” alongside being a streamer, YouTuber, and world record holder in gaming. On the other hand, Dave Portnoy is best known for being the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, a sports and pop-culture company.

However, a view of the two legends together during the national championship game turned out to be quite pleasing and exciting for their fans, as some went on to believe Nickmercs and Dave were cooking up a new venture. For a better understanding, Barstool Sports is a digital media, sports, and pop-culture-based company and website known for its variety of content including podcasts, blogs, interviews, radio shows, and video series. The sites’ content hugely grew in popularity not only among their fans but also among professional athletes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/1744501400812376279?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now a majority of the sports and esports-based organizations are currently diving their way into gaming by fielding an esports team of their own. Barstool already is a renowned sports-based organization so they do have a chance to successful make quite a bit of profit through sponsors and ads if they have plans to advantage of esports and its popularity.

On the other hand, FaZe is the world’s largest gaming and entertainment organization so they do have a massive network in the esports sector which includes top-tier sponsors and contacts with the top talents in the same field. Hence, a collaboration between FaZe and Barstool could prove to be a major kickstart to Barstools’ gaming and esports journey thereby helping them spread their wings not only in sports, sports betting, and pop culture but also in gaming and esports.

Are Nickmercs and Dave Portnoy really planning a collaboration?

A collaboration between FaZe Clan and Barstool Sports could turn out to be quite exciting. While there is a massive potential for such a collaboration, unfortunately, there is no news that hints towards it at the very moment.

The National Championships are college football playoffs to determine the NCAA Division 1 national champion and currently a battle between Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies is on the run with Michigan in the lead. Believing that both Nickmercs and Dave Portnoy are avid football fans, they were in Texas just to enjoy the National Championship game between Michigan and Washington and probably not to discuss a business deal.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NICKMERCS/status/1744535554799120856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hence, even though there could be a possibility for a collaboration, it does not seem probable at present. However, we will make sure to keep you updated if any new information comes out.