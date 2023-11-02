Amidst Allegations of Unequal Streaming Contracts, xQc Comes Under Fire for Reacting to Gaza Videos on Stream

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the top-rated live streamers and content creators in the streaming industry. xQc started his streaming career as a Twitch exclusive streamer with almost 12 million followers but has now joined the Kick live streaming platform alongside Twitch on a massive $100 million contract.

Felix “xQc” rose to popularity as a professional Overwatch player and he gradually began streaming his gameplay to viewers. However, he had to grind relentlessly for several years until Kick approached him with a massive $100 million contract. However, xQc recently acknowledged that despite being a massive streaming personality with millions of followers and thousands of streaming hours on Twitch he was not getting paid as well as his colleagues.

Felix claimed in one of his latest Kick streams that he was furious about other popular Twitch streaming personalities including Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hoffstetter. According to the streamer, Pokimane, Valkyrae, and multiple others were on massive Twitch contracts with all kinds of guarantees while they had to do almost nothing other than sit around, have chill streams, and welcome in massive paychecks.

Interestingly, xQc’s recent revelations have opened up a discussion among people about unfair streaming contracts, and how most of the top-rated live streamers benefit from such contracts while some are left behind. The recent discussion also forces the point that the specifics surrounding each contract should be made transparent.

Felix “xQc” under fire for reacting to Gaza attack

Just a few hours after expressing his thoughts about unfair streaming contracts, xQc came under fire for reacting to a video clip of the Gaza attack on his stream. The community did not like Felix using such critical world situations to make content and further make money out of it.

xQc had also responded to one such video criticism by posting a picture of him sitting with a bag full of cash which depicted making large sums of money from such content. Netizens were infuriated by the reaction and explained that they did not expect such a callous and unempathetic approach from xQc.

Eventually, after numerous people called him out for his reactions, xQc explained on one of his recent streams that he did not mean to make a cringe drama about the Gaza situation. Felix also added that the picture he had posted was in response to the criticism and not the Gaza video.