Sony redesigns the PlayStation 5 with detachable disk-drive and slim form factor

Sony has officially unveiled their newly designed PlayStation 5 which has a slimmer form factor. While users have been awaiting a Slim version of the console separately, this revamp will replace the original version.

Advertisement

Multiple leaks confirmed the existence of a Slim version of PlayStation 5 in the past, however, none expected the original to be replaced. The console looks similar to the original version and has the same specifications, but it does arrive with certain new features.

With the reveal of the newer version of Sony’s most powerful console yet, many are curious about what’s new. Let us look at what it has to offer to the users with the revamped design and other features claimed by the company.

Advertisement

Sony revamps their PlayStation 5 console with a Slim redesign

According to Sony’s claims, the new PlayStation 5 takes up 30% less volume and weighs slightly less than the original design. The biggest change is the side panel which has four sections, which was earlier covered by two plates only. However, the separation comes with an advantage, which allows the console to be modified to the user’s liking.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CharioBro/status/1711774955925356986?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As before, there are two versions of the console, one digital and another disc drive edition. The disk drive in the newer PlayStation 5 can be removed easily by the users and converted into a digital-only console. However, if users prefer, they can reattach the disc drive to play their favorite titles by using physical game copies. Alternatively, digital edition owners can buy a disc drive later on to convert it for supporting disc-based games.

The aesthetics of the new console version have been tweaked as well to give a more interesting look. The top part of the side panels has a glossy finish, while the bottom part keeps the same original matte white finish. Sony also confirmed that the console cover panels the newer version will be available in early 2024 for better customization.

Pricing, release date, and specs for newer PS5 console

The revamped PlayStation 5 will be available from the start of November 2023 and will replace the originally sold model. The console will also include a new horizontal stand which cannot be used for vertical standing. For that users have to buy a vertical compatible stand which will be sold separately at 22.99 USD, 29.99 Euro, 24.99 GPB, and 3980 JPY. The pricing for the console versions for various regions is as follows:

Advertisement

United States:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive (499.99 USD)

PS5 Digital Edition (449.99 USD)

Europe:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive (549.99 EUR)

PS5 Digital Edition (449.99 EUR)

United Kingdom:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive (479.99 GBP)

PS5 Digital Edition (389.99 GBP)

Japan:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive (66,980 JPY)

PS5 Digital Edition (59,980 JPY)

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1711773977129923048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As for specification, the newer model will feature the same power-packed system that is used for PlayStation 5. The only difference will be the slimmer design for both versions of the console. Other than that, the controllers for the console will remain the same and no changes have been made there.