“That’s so much f***ing money” – N3on And Sneako Reacts To Adin Ross Losing $700k On UFC 296

Ragnesh “N3on” Tutama and Nicolas “Sneako” Kenn De Balintazy faced controversies multiple times on the internet, yet they were serious about Adin Sadud Ross. Recently the duo did a stream from Sneako’s Dodge Challenger STR. During this stream, they came to know that streamer Adin Ross lost $700k over gambling.

Adin Ross has been seen gambling on multiple occupations and has placed bets on UFC fights too. It has been reported that the streamer has won $1,000 during UFC 287 in earlier this year. However, his chances at success have been far lower than these winnings. The Kick streamer is mostly known for his Stake streams on Kick, which usually end up in losses.

While driving his Muscle car, Sneako came to know the news that Adin Ross had lost $700k for his recent gamble on UFC 296. Up on hearing this, Sneako exclaimed:

Adin lost 700k?! That’s so much fucking money!

Fans aren’t that surprised as it is natural for Adin Ross to lose money due to gambling. On December 17, 2023, the streamer even set a record of 18.8 seconds for losing $60k which has been donated by viewers. Though these achievements aren’t worthy of mention and netizens frown upon these types of streams.

How much more did Adin Ross lose to gambling?

Adin Ross has a bad gambling addiction and has gotten himself into various controversies. In November 2023, the streamer confessed that he had manipulated his mother to get $4 million to pay off his addictions. The internet reacted to it negatively as no one would do such things with big numbers like that involved.

The topic of streaming gambling content has been discussed many times and how it influences young minds. It was also admitted by the streamer two years, ago that he is fine with kids watching his streams. Several reports talk about how his influence has led people to gamble and love their life savings.

In July 2023, it was revealed by Adin on the Full Send Podcast that he had lost $1 million over a session of Blackjack, towards which he is unapologetic. He talked about how he gained ten times the money he had gambled away. Those the series of successes had been low. He quote the following during the podcast when asked about money:

No. I don’t care. You can’t take money with you when you die. I’m going to be honest. I had a discussion. I want to know what you think about this.

Slowly fans are losing their faith in the controversial streamer as his content can be bad for many. Although that’s the case, a lot of people are still supportive of his content and his ideologies.