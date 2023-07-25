Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate and several Netizens pour in with prayers for Bronny James

Bronny James, son of NBA Superstar LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest at 9:26 am PT during a practice session in Los Angeles on July 25, 2023. When the incident occurred he was instantly rushed to a hospital for immediate treatment.

Upon hearing the news, Andrew Tate’s sibling Tristan Tate and netizens around the globe wished for his speedy recovery. The 18-year-old athlete, Bronny James, is celebrated as a player from Sierra Canyon School based in Los Angeles. Following in his father’s footsteps, he competed in basketball competitions during high school.

However, despite being incredibly fit as an athlete, he falls victim to an unexpected health issue. The young heralded player is known for being a rising star in American hearts, and even LeBron James desired to play alongside his son someday in League. We have compiled everything about the incident to the young players and how netizens reacted to it.

Tristan Tate, brother of Andrew Tate, and netizens pray for a speedy recovery of Bronny James

According to the LeBron family statement, Bronny James is in stable condition and not in the ICU. The medical professionals could take action on time for his early treatment. The family wishes for some privacy and will update the media when convenient. Both LeBron and Savannah James expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the USC medical and athletic staff for their dedication toward the safety of athletes.

Poor heart health of young players is not new in basketball, as Shaq O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, shared the same fate in 2018. The young player was also diagnosed with a rare health disease that made him choose between sports and regular life. These athletes were known to be good friends and now share similar health concerns. However, whether the case is the same for LeBron James’ son, Bronny, is unknown.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/itscoltongroves/status/1683858543772835841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This news is depressing to many, and people shared their thoughts and prayers online to show their support. Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate shared a tweet praying for the young star’s health and his family. After hearing the devastating news, many joined in to share their positive responses towards the family.

Netizens also wish Bronny James is not diagnosed with more severe health issues. However, all that can only be confirmed once the LeBron family makes an official statement regarding their eldest son’s health problems.

The early life of the young basketball player before joining the sports industry

Before becoming a part of basketball, the young player was known for being a Call of Duty streamer. Additionally, he was also a part of FaZe Clan back in 2020. However, he had to leave it all in the past due to family pressure. There was an incident in 2020 when Bronny missed a Warzone event 2020 as LeBron James grounded him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1316881547958517760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A drama was also happening during this incident as Bronny James was found smoking weed on Instagram. Thus, many assumed that he was grounded for that reason. Regardless, this statement was proven wrong by FaZe Clan’s Apex, who clarified the matter. According to him, the young talent was only stopped because he had basketball practice to attend.

Besides being a skillful basketball athlete, Bronny James was also a professional Call of Duty Warzone player. He had a follower base of 618K on Twitch when he used to stream three years ago.

That’s all you need to learn about the recent Bronny James incident. If you found this article helpful, check other similar content by clicking here.