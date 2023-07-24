“Instagram Killer”: Andrew Tate & Tristan Back Elon Musk as He Rebrands $44,000,000,000 Investment

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan have openly backed South African entrepreneur Elon Musk as he rebrands Twitter. Except for Twitter, the Tate brothers have been banned from practically every social media platform due to their controversial nature. However, Elon Musk paid $44 billion and bought Twitter last year in order to support free expression on the platform. Ever since then, they have expressed their liking for the Tesla founder. And recently also backed him in his new move.

Musk has made several modifications to Twitter since purchasing the company. He just revealed on his official Twitter account that he will be rebranding Twitter and will change the logo too.

What did Andrew Tate and Tristan say about Elon Musk?

Twitter’s iconic Blue Bird logo has been around for a long time. Twitter CEO Musk, on the other hand, intends to transform it. He declared that it will be renamed X. However, Musk has not discussed platform functionality upgrades.

Following his announcement, the Tate brothers were eager to express their sentiments. The Younger Tate tweeted that the new ‘X’ will demolish Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram. He wrote:

“X will be an Instagram killer. Bookmark this.”

Andrew Tate, on the other hand, reacted to Musk’s tweet asking for logo suggestions. Musk said, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

In response, the former professional kickboxer shared a photo of a character from the popular film The Matrix. Interestingly, this is not the only time the Tate brothers have supported Musk.

The Tate brothers back Musk against Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk is also making news for other reasons. Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to an MMA battle challenge with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a few weeks ago. And, because the Tate brothers dislike Zuckerberg as they are barred from using his sites, they came out in support of Musk.

Andrew Tate volunteered to train Elon Musk. He also believes Musk will defeat Zuckerberg in the battle. Tate also wishes to smoke cigars with Musk after defeating the Meta CEO.

Meanwhile, Tristan Tate has openly criticized Zuckerberg. He made derogatory remarks about Zuckerberg when Musk offered him an NSFW challenge. As a result, it is reasonable to assume that the controversial social media stars are now totally on board with Musk now.