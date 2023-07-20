“Emiru, a hundred percent” – Esfand names fellow OTK co-owner the most annoying competitor

The famous Twitch streamer Tim “Esfand” named his friend and fellow co-owner of the American media organization, One True King (OTK), Emily “Emiru,” the most annoying streamer he has ever competed against.

Advertisement

Emiru is among the most beloved female streamers, with over 1.2 million followers on Twitch. Aside from her fun streams, she is known for co-owning OTK, cosplaying, and gaming. But now she has also earned the title of being the most annoying competitor.

The 25-year-old recently participated in AT&T Annihilator Cup with many fellow streamers, including his fellow streamer and co-owner of Esfand. However, the latter didn’t have a great time competing against the fellow streamer. Esfand named Emiru when asked about the streamer who infuriated him the most.

Advertisement

Emiru annoyed Esfand the most in a competition

The Twitch streamer recently interviewed the famous esports journalist Jake Lucky. They talked about many things there, from a career as a streamer to participating in the AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023. Talking about the esports competition for streamers, he questioned who was the most annoying.

Esfand didn’t take much time to answer the question as if he had the name on the tip of his tongue. Emiru was the one who irritated him the most. He claimed her massive ego and arrogance often lead to trash talk between them on and off the live streams. He even questioned how someone could be around her.

“She’s just has the arrogance [and] the ego, just the the amount of trash talk that happens on and off stream is just second to none. I just cannot fathom how anybody could be able to withstand such a thing, taking the just constant parading from Emiru.”

Esfand is comfortable with all games at AT&T Annihilator Cup

AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023 is a unique competition where multiple streamers compete against various video games. In a recent interview, Jake Lucky questioned which game Esfand was most confident about. There are different video games, but the OTK co-owner claimed he is optimistic about all games.

Advertisement

“I’m really really good at shooters. So I would say all of them since there are three shooters that we were playing. I think it’s Fortnite coming up this week, we already played Apex, and we have CS: GO. We also have Street Fighter, which I’ve played a little bit of recently. But I’m overwhelmingly confident in every single game ever and that confidence is justified.”

Advertisement