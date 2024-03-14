Despite Her Fame and Wealth, People Refuse to Stop Talking About Valkyrae’s Height

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is among the elite female streamers with 4.02 million subscribers on YouTube. Moreover, she even co-owns the American esports organization, 100 Thieves. Yet, despite all the fame and success, she can’t avoid being trolled, mostly for her height.

In a recent livestream, Emiru was joined by AustinShow, who addressed fans calling him short. The American streamer claimed to be 5’9”, which is an average height for men. Listening to Austin’s claim, Emiru also shared that she is 5’3”, an average height for most women.

After sharing her height, Emiru claims most streamer girls she met claimed to be 5’3” despite being shorter than her. She then referenced her collaboration stream with Valkyrae, where the latter claimed to be 5’3”. Yet, upon comparing each other’s height, the “YouTube Queen” turned out to be shorter.

Even Valkyrae had difficulty believing since she genuinely thought her height was 5’3.5”. The 32-year-old claimed to have scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves sideways, resulting in her appearing short. Coming back to the livestream, Austin jokingly stated that Valkyrae’s actual height is 4’3” and even apologized for exposing the truth. This naturally led to Emiru trolling her friend as she gestured to show how short Rae is.

When Valkyrae lied about her height to a doctor

It seems like the YouTuber streamer will never stop being embarrassed about her height. In 2022, Valkyrae came across a Reddit post where she, LilyPichu, and Yvonne were comparing heights. While watching the video, the 32-year-old claimed not to measure the height correctly because they were on a slanted hill.

Suddenly, the Los Angeles-based streamer paused the video to make a revelation. Valkyrae once visited a new doctor, where she had to state her height. However, she was too embarrassed to say she was 5’3.5” and instead claimed to be 5’3”. She possibly lied wondering if the doctor would think she is desperate to appear tall.

Valkyrae concluded the conversation by saying, “What stops us from growing taller? Doesn’t make any sense!” At this point, it seems like the 32-year-old would love to gain a couple of inches just to stop the trolling. However, even though Valkyrae’s height might not grow anymore, her popularity keeps increasing every day.