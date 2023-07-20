“He’s like Baby Shroud” – Tarik names iiTzTimmy to be the next FPS Legend

The Twitch streamer and former CS: GO professional Tarik “tarik” Celik recently named the Apex Legends star Timothy “iiTzTimmy” An as the successor of the FPS legend Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek.

Advertisement

The esports scene is everchanging, with many professional players who just come and go. But some made their name known in the history of esports. One such professional player is Shroud, who left his mark as an FPS Legend after winning multiple Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitions.

Another former FPS legend, Tarik, known for his days in the CS: GO competitive scene, claimed who could be Shroud’s successor. He named the 100 Thieves prodigy iiTzTimmy would become the next in line who can become a significant figure in the FPS scene.

Advertisement

“Timmy is like a f*cking beast. He’s like Baby Shroud.”

Tarik praises iiTzTimmy to be next big thing after Shroud

Tarik recently interviewed the famous esports journalist Jake Lucky. During that session, they talked about various topics, but many were related to the competitive first-person shooter scene. Eventually, Lucky questioned the Twitch streamer about his feelings about playing against iiTzTimmy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1681772185353084929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Sentinels streamer didn’t hold his emotions back to praise the young Apex Legends pro. Tarik was familiar with Tim’s FPS skills, having played a lot of Apex Legends and Valorant with him. He not only called the latter a “beast” and also claimed to have the same potential as Shroud.

“Timmy is a beast. He’s my boy. He’s winning by a lot. And I’m losing by a lot, it feels like I’m feeding him.”

Advertisement

Anyone who follows esports, especially the competitive FPS scene, has heard Shroud’s name. Now he is a streamer but was once at the top of competitive CS: GO. Even now, he surprises everyone with his FPS skills on live streams. So being compared to him is not a small compliment for anyone.

The 20-year-old already stood up to Tarik’s words at the Apex Legends section of the AT&T Annihilator Cup. He dominated the tournament with his elite FPS skills, winning two matches with 9 and 13 kills. Even the fans have no doubts and believe him to be the next big thing in the FPS scene.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1677116084946898945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It would be interesting to see if iiTzTimmy would be performing at this level at the same level in future tournaments. If you liked reading this article, click here to learn how TimTheTatman couldn’t control his gaming instincts while traveling with Ninja.