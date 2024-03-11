Fans Criticize Clix for Getting Fortnite Tattooed on His Face

Cody Conrod, better known as Clix, is no stranger to the Fortnite community. He was a pro-Fortnite eSports player and is now a successful Twitch streamer with over 7.3 million followers. However, Clix’s love for the game has now taken him down an unorthodox path, as he got the 2017-released Battle Royale’s name tattoo at a rather odd spot.

Recently, a clip of the American streamer getting inked went viral on social media. The video originally came from Clix’s Instagram story. However, getting inked wasn’t the sole reason for the attention Clix received, as fans were surprised to find out that the 19-year-old got his face inked with “Use Code Clix” and “Fortnite” tattoos.



This isn’t the first time that the streamer has done something controversial, and fans even reminisced about how the 19-year-old had gotten into trouble for going way out of line in the past. Nevertheless, Clix shared the final look of his face via Instagram story, although it is still unclear if the tattoos are permanent.



How did the internet react to Clix’s face tattoos?

The internet wasn’t very impressed about Clix getting “Fortnite” and “Use Code Clix” tattooed on his face. Netizens criticized the younger generation of streamers for doing such questionable things for fame. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user also wondered what the young generation would do if their Fortnite servers were down.

A lot of netizens also questioned the authenticity of Clix’s tattoos. After all, getting ink on your face and that too saying “Use Code Clix” and “Fortnite” wouldn’t be a wise decision. So, fans believe the two tattoos are fake or temporary ones.

Clix appears happy with his decision for now, and fans should know that despite all the criticism, the streamer should have the last say on what he wants tattooed on his skin. However, if these face tattoos are real, it would be intriguing to see what else the 19-year-old would do to express his love for Fortnite in the future.