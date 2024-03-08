Kick Finally Takes Action Against Questionable Content, Bans Streamer SweaterGxd After He Puts a Gun to His Partner’s Head

Although Kick is a young live-streaming platform, launched in late 2022, it has already managed to rival major players like Twitch and YouTube. Many big-name streamers like Adin Ross, xQc, and Amouranth migrated to the green side because of its lenient policies. However, the leniency has also been something the fans have been complaining about lately. However, a recent incident makes it seem like Kick has finally listened to its audience and got strict with its policies.

The esports journalist Jake Lucky revealed how Kick recently banned streamer SweaterGxd for questionable actions. The streamer was hosting a just-chatting stream, where he was drinking along with friends and his girlfriend. The stream started with everyone indulging in harmless pranks, but SweaterGxd suddenly pulled out a gun and held it to his partner’s head. Later, he even put the gun inside his girlfriend’s mouth much to the shock of fans.

Surprisingly, SweaterGxd’s girlfriend seemed okay with the situation as she never once stopped her boyfriend from putting the gun against her head. She even appeared to enjoy herself and volunteered to put the gun inside her mouth while laughing hysterically. Although it is unclear if it were a real gun, it is completely unacceptable for a streamer to engage in such behavior. Even the livestream chat begged SweaterGxd to put the gun down.

Usually, streamers avoid such questionable actions when streaming on YouTube and Twitch due to their strict policies. Yet, that has not been the case with Kick due to their leniency and SweaterGxd might have been trying to take advantage of the same. Regardless, the Green side adopted a different policy this time around as they banned SweaterGxd from the platform.

What do fans have to say about Kick banning SweaterGxd?

Fans criticized the Kick streamer for showing a gun on stream and fooling around with it. They claimed it was not funny at all and SweaterGxd should be ashamed of his actions. Naturally, most fans were in favor of the streamer getting banned, although some requested kick to remove him from the platfom permanently.

Incidentally, a lot of fans claimed SweaterGxd’s gun license should be taken away, while one insisted that such behavior could be considered a third-degree felony in some states. Nevertheless, everyone was unanimous in acknowledging that people like SweaterGxd should not own a gun in the first place.

Gun laws in the USA have often been a concerning topic since 32 percent of US citizens personally own firearms according to the Pew Research Center. Although most citizens use these firearms for self-protection, activists have held the lenient gun laws responsible for the rising rate of crime and gun violence. SweaterGxd’s behavior on his latest livestream is sure to add fuel to this debate and this might be the main reason why Kick banned the streamer from the platform.