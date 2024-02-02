“I’m Free as a Bird!” – Is Pokimane Yet to Sign a Contract Despite Announcing That She Would Stream on YouTube

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has created a lot of buzz with the announcement to quit Twitch after streaming there for over a decade. Undoubtedly, it was a huge decision as she was the biggest female creator on the platform with over 9.3 million followers, earning her the title of “Twitch Queen.”

After announcing her intention to leave Twitch, everyone wondered where Pokimane would go. There was speculation that she would join Kick, where several well-known Twitch streamers such as Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, Félix “xQc” Lengyel, and Adin David Ross had gone. However, the former Twitch Queen chose to join YouTube, where she already has more than 6.6 million subscribers.

Despite Poki joining the red side, Kick still has an active offer for the Moroccan-Canadian on the table. Many media outlets stated she signed an exclusive contract with YouTube, joining her streamer pals Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Leslie “Fuslie” Ann Fu, and Lily “LilyPichu” Ki. However, the 27-year-old recently clarified that she has not signed a contract with any platform and may stream wherever she likes.

Can Pokimane still sign for Kick?

Pokimane still has a lucrative contract, which is reportedly worth millions of dollars. Despite her streaming on YouTube, Poki is still able to accept the deal because of not having any exclusivity deal with the red side. If the Moroccan-Canadian ever wants exclusivity, she can sign the Kick deal.

Despite having such a lucrative deal on the table, it is unlikely for the former Twitch Queen to join Kick. She has been against the 2022-released streaming platform for its association with Stakes.com and promoting gambling. Those wanting to see Poki on the green side will not be able to unless a miracle occurs.

Netizens applaud Pokimane’s strong stance

After the 27-year-old announced she is a”free bird” and doesn’t want to be exclusively bound to any platform, fans applauded her for this decision. They were pleased to see Pokimane stick to her words and not let her decision be influenced by profit and fame. She also talked about this decision on her Spotify podcast.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer did her first YouTube livestream on February 1, where she also hosted a YouTube vs Twitch showdown. So, fans would be seeing Pokimane on the red side now, but she can still stream on Twitch if she wishes. However, what would be more intriguing to see if she would ever change her mind about joining Kick.