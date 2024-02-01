With Pokimane Choosing to Stream on YouTube, What Has Gone Wrong for Kick in the Recent Few Months?

An era of Twitch came to an end with Imane “Pokimane” Anys leaving the purple platform after a decade. However, the former Twitch Queen has already found herself a new home. She will be streaming on her YouTube channel, which already has over 6.6 million subscribers, since February 1, 2024. However, readers should know that apart from YouTube, Imane also had the chance to join the other major streaming platform Kick.

Despite being launched in late 2022, Kick has become a major platform and has attracted big-name streamers like Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Adin Ross. They have also been trying to get other renowned streamers, including Pokimane, over to the green side. A few months back, Kick’s co-founder, Ed Craven, mentioned how they had offered a lucrative contract to the Moroccan-Canadian streamer, even though she never replied.

let’s explore something new together..

no strings attached 🙂 first ever youtube stream tomorrow, feb 1st at 12PM PST see you there pic.twitter.com/IjHULSODVy — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 31, 2024

After xQc and Adin joined Kick for the lucrative contracts, fans wondered if Poki would also follow in the footsteps of her fellow streamers. However, the 27-year-old took a different route and went over to YouTube. It isn’t a bad choice, as she has a lot of streamer friends like Valkyrae, Fuslie, and LilyPichu on the red side.

What has gone wrong for Kick recently?

Kick got a lot of positive reaction from many streamers and fans upon its launch. They liked that the platform didn’t have many restrictions like that on Twitch. However, not having many restrictions has now become a problem, since streamers are taking advantage of it to stream socially unacceptable content.

The 2022-released platform has been heavily criticized for promoting gambling. Now this behavior from Kick makes sense, as it is backed by Stake.com. However, fans have also been against it for not taking harsh actions against streamers for their racist and other questionable actions.

Twitch was better in these scenarios, as they dealt harshly with streamers indulging in gambling and other questionable actions. Moreover, these issues were also the reason behind Pokimane rejecting Kick’s offer, since she is completely against gambling.

What is Kick doing to attract new talent and build up a reputation?

Aside from getting big-name streamers, Kick also plans to attract fresh talents and build up a reputation for themselves. To put this plan into motion, they have introduced the new Kick Creator Incentive Program which allows streamers to create content without worrying about subscriptions and donations. Kick is planning to pay accepted streamers who meet the requirements an hourly wage on the platform.

Kick CEO Eddie has announced the minimum requirements for the Kick Creator Incentive Program Planning to pay accepted streamers who meet them an hourly wage on the platform pic.twitter.com/JlOdeIKbsi — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 1, 2024

The Stake.com-owned platform has also kept pretty easy eligibility criteria for the program. It could definitely be a game changer for the green side and attract new streamers who plan to make it big in the live-streaming scene.