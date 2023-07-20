TimTheTatman Couldn’t Control His Gaming Instinct While Travelling With Ninja

Once a gamer, always a gamer—most of us have heard this gaming phrase over the internet, but TimTheTatman proved it. The famous YouTuber Timothy John Betar often plays Call of Duty on his streams. However, recently, while traveling with Ninja, Tim had a hard time controlling his gaming instinct, so he engaged in his Steam Deck.

One of the most celebrated streamers, TimTheTatman, needs no introduction. With a whopping 5 million YouTube followers, he usually plays COD: Warzone 2 with one of his besties, Dr Disrespect. The fans also love watching the duo team up in Activision’s action-packed battle royale title.

Though it’s well-known how much Timmy likes to game, he also proved how hardcore of a gamer he is. What’s surprising is that Timmy didn’t require his gaming setup to get started, as a hand-held device was all he needed. Therefore, let’s dive deep, beginning with the game he played during his travel journey with Ninja.

TimTheTatman plays CS: GO on his Steam Deck

A short clip recorded by the famous YouTuber and Streamer ‘cloakzy’ and shared by Timmy on Twitter shows it all. It features TimTheTatman playing CS: GO on his Steam Deck.

With Ninja by his side, cloakzy records everything, including everyone’s reactions when Timmy opens a case in the game. You can see everyone’s eyes fixed on the Steam Deck, speculating what the case beholds. Check out the video below.

Through the caption, the streamer said, “The hobby travels with us.” No doubt, by the term “hobby,” Timmy meant gaming. As of now, you must also be wondering what Timmy got rewarded with by opening the CS: GO case. It’s a skin for the Nova shotgun that he scores. Although it’s not a super-rare skin, it’s still a decent one that Tim could add to his collection.

Fans react to Tim’s tweet

Timmy’s tweet has already gone viral, garnering over 8k likes. With fans flooding the comments, many have expressed their opinions.

Many people have admired Timmy’s dedication to gaming, while a few have mentioned that he’s a gaming addict. If you liked this article, check out this popular streamer who got disguised by Twitch’s irrational pay structure and switched to Kick.