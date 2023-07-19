“I miss being on stage” – Twitch streamer Tarik misses his old CS:GO pro days

The famous Twitch streamer Tarik “tarik” Celik recently opened up about missing being on the stage of a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitive scene.

Tarik is a well-known Twitch streamer with more than 2.8 million followers on the Purple platform. The 26-year-old is famous among his followers for his live streams, where he shows off his skills in Valorant, a free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter game. However, there is a part of his fanbase that knows him for something different.

The Turkish-American was a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro before building a reputation for himself in the streaming scene. He represented many well-known esports organizations, including OpTic Gaming and Cloud9. In a recent interview, he expressed his feelings towards his past CS: GO pro days.

Tarik misses being on the pro-CS: GO stage

The 27-year-old Valorant streamer recently got into an interview with the renowned esports journalist Jake Lucky. The latter questioned Tarik about many things, including Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. But the most interesting part of the interview was when Lucky asked about missing being a CS: GO pro.

“You ever miss CS (Counter Strike), man? Ever miss pro CS: GO?”

Tarik didn’t take much time to answer the question as if it’s something that he often thinks about. He claimed to miss some things from those days as an active CS: GO pro in the competitive scene, like being on the stage and meeting fans. But he also talked about things from those times that he doesn’t miss.

“I miss playing on stage. I don’t miss practicing because it’s stressful. I don’t miss losing cause no one likes that sh*t. I miss the fan interactions.”

Despite reminiscing about his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro days, he never gave much thought to returning to the competitive scene. He is now solely focusing on his streaming career. He claimed to keep himself motivated about it by thinking about defeating his rival streamers on Twitch.

“What I tell myself now is Twitch rivals baby.”

Tarik nowadays mostly plays Valorant with fellow renowned streamers like Sykkuno and Valkyrae. But he might get back into Counter-Strike, but as a streamer after the release of the much-awaited Counter-Strike 2. It’ll be fascinating to see how his pro-CS: GO abilities translate to the upcoming FPS title.

