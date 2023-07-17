Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, popularly known by his online acquired name Tyler1 is one of the top-rated live streamers on Twitch and a powerlifter. But he became a victim of trolling in his latest Twitch live stream when he showcased making scrambled eggs but failed miserably to do so.

Tyler1 was on his end of a live stream where he told his viewers that he was hungry. He wanted to make some scrambled eggs, but for various reasons, his eggs did not turn out how they should have.

As a powerlifter, everyone in the live stream expected him to make some good scrambled eggs, but the viewers were disappointed. Let’s dive in to see what happened and why Tyler1 was cruelly trolled on the live stream.

Tyler1 fails to make scrambled eggs and gets trolled online

Tyler1 is most popularly known for his gaming content and, most notably, League of Legends. Recently, he was in a 24-hour live stream, and it was almost towards the end of streaming that he told his viewers that he was hungry and wanted to make scrambled eggs.

He started explaining the process of making scrambled eggs. He first told me to place the pan on the stove. Then he removes an egg and smashes it on the side of the pan. He explains to the viewers to simmer the stove to make the egg nice and tasty.

Tyler1 also tells people that eggs are good for health because they have a lot of protein. He let the viewers know that the eggs were cooking and almost ready, but things took a turn when he displayed his final product: overcooked eggs and a burnt pan.

After seeing the final product, he states that he is not hungry anymore and has eaten a lot that day. He also tries to relieve the stress of the situation, saying that he likes his eggs crispy and not runny and adds what he made was just perfect.

He became a victim of trolling after this live stream. Here are a few comments that display what the online community thinks.

