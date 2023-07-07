“You are lying dude, Pokimane” – Sudden Pokimane’s raid surprises new streamer with unexpected spotlight

It is pretty challenging to gather a decent number of Twitch streamers, especially if you are a newcomer. But it was entirely different for an upcoming streamer named ‘yeetitsnikki’ when her second Twitch stream was raided by Pokimane fans taking her viewer count to an overwhelming 13,000.

Pokimane is a Twitch streaming sensation with millions of dedicated fans, and getting raided by Pokimane’s followers is pretty epic. This is precisely what happened to Nikki while streaming her visit to Coney Island with her family.

Although she was in disbelief for quite some time, she had an overwhelming reaction when numerous donations started pouring in. And it was not Nikki’s only time getting raided during a Twitch stream. Mizkif and several other streamers have also raided Nikki’s Twitch streams.

Pokimane fan’s raid results in Yeetitsnikki’s unexpected rise to Spotlight

Nikki, under the name yeetitsnikki on Twitch, was visiting Coney Island with her family, and it started out as her regular streaming day, or at least she thought so. Nikki kept her video stream simple enough to engage her viewers and keep them interested. But her day took a swift turn when Pokimane’s fans started pouring in on her live stream.

Her viewer count skyrocketed to 13,000. She was in complete disbelief but then momentarily changed when many donations started to pour in via live stream. Her follower counts increased, and she quickly rose to the unexpected spotlight.

Her reaction was visibly overwhelming, with her hands shaking and an emotional outburst. She also ran to her mother to share the unexpected emotional experience. Nikki was very thankful to Pokimane and all her incredible followers. Pokimane also went on to share Nikki’s experience on YouTube.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yeetitsnikki/status/1676407380509089793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yeetitsnikki/status/1676796652995182598?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But this was not the only time other streamers raided her Twitch stream. Nikki has stated via Tweet that Mizkif and other streamers have also raided her streams.