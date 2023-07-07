Amouranth Freaks Out on Her Special 4th of July Stream

American Independence Day falls on the 4th of July, and streamers host unique streams yearly to celebrate this auspicious day. Most creators often choose vibrant fireworks for their special streams, as did Amouranth. The ASMR queen decided to double up the celebrations by lighting a handheld firework, but things didn’t go as planned.

Advertisement

From Kai Cenat to xQc, many prominent streamers have a record of going berserk on their 4th of July celebration streams. For instance, taking this year’s stream, Kai Cenat celebrated with his friends by launching fireworks at each other inside his own house. And Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel didn’t even have a second thought before jumping on an already lit firework.

How can we not talk about the YouTube streamer Darren, known as ‘IShowSpeed’ among the fans? The 18-year-old’s Independence Day stream went pretty wild when he lit up a firework inside his brother’s room. Now let’s check out what went wrong with Amoranth’s 4th of July stream.

Advertisement

Amouranth panics after lighting a firework

In her firework stream, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa didn’t behave childishly and chose the lawn outside her house as the playground of the firework celebration. The streamer even took every possible safety precaution as she wore gloves and a Mandalorian-themed helmet. Everything went pretty smoothly until Kaitlyn lit the handheld firework.

Soon after the cracker began emitting colorful explosions, the streamer panicked. Amouranth appeared restless as she gently placed the firework on the ground, looked at the camera for a few seconds, and rushed away from the cracker. You can watch the entire clip here, showcasing the streamer in action.

You might need a minute to process what happened with the streamer. Though she looked very calm initially, the situation quickly escalated into chaos. It’s pretty evident that Amouranth panicked and got freaked out moments after lighting the firecracker.

Therefore, it appears like she isn’t very confident when it comes to handling crackers. Fortunately, Kaitlyn didn’t suffer any injury or burn throughout the process. Hence, we would advise Amoranth to have someone by her side whenever she decides to involve herself with crackers.

If you liked this story, do check out this streamer who recently exposed the streaming platform Kick’s contract.