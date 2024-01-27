“I Literally Did Nothing to You” Sam Frank Claims She Did Nothing to Instigate a Beef With N3on’s Manager Kayn

Samantha “Sam” Frank addressed her beef with Kayn in a recent livestream and insisted that she did nothing that would force him to act rude. For a brief context, Sam Frank, better known as N3on’s girlfriend, is currently embroiled in an altercation with her boyfriend’s manager, Kayn. However, the internet appears divided on whom to support.



Advertisement

In a recent Kick live stream, Sam Frank came across one of Kayn’s video clips, where he was heard belittling the female streamer. Kayn wanted N3on’s girlfriend to remember that he was the person who propelled her into the spotlight by giving her a spot on N3on’s stream. Furthermore, N3on’s manager wanted her to stay humble and not get involved in a situation that could end her career forever.



Sam Frank Disses N3on’s Manager “Kayn”‼️ pic.twitter.com/5cET7RJALx — KickChamp (@Kick_Champ) January 27, 2024

Advertisement

Sam Frank immediately retorted that Kayn was rude and claimed N3on would have fired him if not for her. The streamer further insisted that she has always been helpful towards Kayn and his disrespectful behavior was just not justified. Moreover, Sam claimed Kayn should not have aired his dirty laundry in public and gave him an ultimatum stating, “As soon as you started talking sh*t about me, that’s when I had a problem with you. It’s so f*cked up, I have so much to offer business-wise, this is a slap in the face, If I can offer something I will and that is all I do.”

What is Kayn’s beef with Sam Frank?

While Sam insisted that Kayn was entirely responsible for the beef, the latter did have some serious allegations. In fact, when asked to address his concerns with Sam, Kayn insisted he did not like the way Sam dealt with a few specific situations. He also claimed that Sam did not know how to carry herself and that someone like her should know her place in the hierarchy.

| Watch: Kayn addresses his beef with Sam Frank(N3ons girlfriend). pic.twitter.com/QWEIBOS9Re — N3on HQ (@N3onHQ) January 20, 2024

When explaining the situation, Kayn claimed he did not like Sam controlling all aspects of N3on’s life and said, “I do not like the fact that you felt like you were bigger than the situation and could control his business career and his xy and z.” Hence, from what we could gather, Kayn believes that Sam Frank is just N3on’s girlfriend and she should abide by that role instead of influencing the streamer.



W Kayn the truth hurts — Michel Ejeh (@ejeh_michel) January 27, 2024

Advertisement

RARE W kayn and ofc L whale — Kevin (@kevingzlol) January 27, 2024

Surprisingly, the online community supported Kayn’s point of view. They claimed that Kayn was telling the truth and commented “W Kayn”. On the other hand, people wanted Sam Frank to accept the truth, and insisted she was a “bank risk.”

