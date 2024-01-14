“I’m Sorry King Vitaly” – Sam Frank Gets Pulled Over for Battery After Spitting on Vitaly

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama’s recent stream turned out to be a nightmare that Samantha “Sam” Frank brought upon herself. The streamer allegedly spat on Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a celebrated YouTuber in public, and was subsequently pulled over by cops.



Sam Frank clashed with Vitaly on one of N3on’s recent collaborative streams, which seemed to be going well. However, the situation went southwards when Vitaly approached N3on and asked for his autograph on some of Sam’s intimate pictures. Moments later, a furious Sam Frank entered the scene screaming insults and objections at the YouTuber, saying, “What the f*ck is wrong with you, do you have a problem? Do you want to start a f*cking problem?”

Eventually, N3on jumped in to support his girlfriend, but Sam took matters into her own hands and spit on Vitaly’s face. Although the YouTube star tried to take it jokingly and added some embarrassing humor on the spot, he eventually called the cops on her.

While exiting the location, N3on’s car got pulled over by the police, who instructed Sam to step out of the vehicle for a conversation. Subsequently, Sam Frank was separated from the group while the police asked everyone to maintain their distance during the interrogation. After listening to her initial explanation, cops informed her and N3on, “In this circumstance, she spit on him which is a bad thing so it sounds like I probably have to arrest her…”

The situation got so bad that it looked like Sam would be booked and taken to the police station. Luckily, Vitaly gave her a chance to not get arrested by demanding an apology on the spot. N3on’s girlfriend apologized by stating, “I am sorry King Vitaly, I am so sorry sir because you know what I will end up in jail and that’s unnecessary for views who cares, you know.”

Did Vitaly press charges against Sam Frank?

Sam Frank turned out to be super fortunate that the YouTube sensation had accepted her apology and asked the police not to press charges. Without Vitaly’s consent, the police could do nothing about the situation and were forced to let Sam go



However, the YouTuber soon had a change of heart as he filed an official complaint against Sam Frank. Vitaly even gave a brief explanation for his sudden change in thought stating, “For her to think she can spit on a man’s face without getting away, no, she is going to get a reality check and there is going to be nobody to save her, she’s going to fold…I am standing up for all the f*cking men bro.”

Vitaly further explained how getting Sam Frank to stand trial would be an example for women to understand such crimes are not a one-way street. He stated, “We f*king guys if we spit on a girl or touch her, we go to f*cking jail no, she is gonna be an example on the f*cking internet.” Moreover, after filing the charges at a local police station, Vitaly explained his plans by saying, “So, we made a police report…we are not giving up until action has been taken as simple as that.” Vitaly further warned Sam about him taking maximum steps against her and suggested she sleep with one of her eyes open.