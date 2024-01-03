Fans Accuse Sam Frank of View Botting on TikTok, Trolls Her Mercilessly on Social Media

Samantha “Sam” Frank has been making many headlines due to her on-and-off relationship with streamer Rangesh “N3on” Mutama. However, the former has recently made a name for herself as a social media influencer and dabbles in content creation and livestreaming. She recently released a TikTok video that went from 15,000 to 500,000 views in minutes, prompting charges of view botting.

View-botting is the wrongful practice of increasing a live view count by using unauthorized tools to make the video seem to have more concurrent viewers than it actually has. The video for which Frank has been accused of view-botting is the response to the Kick streamer Adin Ross questioning her OnlyFans career and fat-shaming her on a recent livestream.

The TikTok star hoped her video would calm down the situation with Ross, but things didn’t go as planned. Instead, fans began mercilessly trolling her for using bots to increase views on the recent TikTok video. Fans even claimed botting TikTok videos is the newest low they witnessed.

Those tolling the TikTok star might think of it as a fun joke, but it could greatly affect her. She is already being accused of cheating on her boyfriend N3on and then getting trolled for her body. Now, her response to those trolls is being made fun of, and that would naturally be hurtful to the creator.

Sam Frank hits out on social media after being trolled mercilessly

The merciless trolling did get to Sam Frank as she released a series of tweets. It was quite clear from those tweets that the 20-year-old was having a mental breakdown with everything happening to her. She claimed that people have the worst person as their supporters and continued to state how they hate the Simp community but end up making one for themselves.

Many people expressed sympathy for the 20-year-old internet celebrity after witnessing her latest tweets. They hoped she was okay and that others would stop harassing her. Many of them were startled to see how much hatred she was receiving. Meanwhile, a group of fans are still trolling her and accusing Frank of being a clout chaser who is using N3on for fame.

No matter what Sam Frank might have done, bullying someone on the internet is morally wrong. It is only justified for the young TikToker to react in the manner she did to these latest accusations and trolling.