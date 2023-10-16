IShowSpeed Gets Bitten by a Snake in India and Tries To Get the Reptile Arrested

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is currently one of the most followed and celebrated content creators on YouTube. Although he has provided his viewers with numerous viral and exciting content, he is still best known for his controversies. Recently, Speed got bitten by a snake while on his trip to India and even tried to get the reptile arrested.

Speed started his streaming journey at a very young age primarily concentrating on gaming content. Now just at the age of 18, he has achieved huge milestones including hitting 20 million subscribers on YouTube and being awarded the Variety Streamer of the Year Award in The Streamy Awards 2023.

The streaming star is known for his eccentric and exciting gaming, reaction, and IRL content which has helped him attract millions of followers. Although trying to get a snake arrested was weird, it was just another normal streaming behavior for IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed gets bitten by a snake in India

IShowSpeed got to stream with several Indian content creators on his last day in India. He was live-streaming from the Orangutan E-sports Organization’s OG boot camp in Navi Mumbai. After having a fun time chatting and dancing with the creators, he was introduced to an Iguana and a snake. Speed was told to be as calm as possible before holding the Iguana but the streamer’s fear kicked in when the reptile tried to climb up his head.

However, when he began jumping around the room afraid of the Iguana climbing on his head, the snake got spooked and proceeded to bite him. No one was aware of the snake biting Speed so the creators thought that the US native was playing a prank. Yet, Speed soon demanded attention and claimed, “I swear to god it bit me, I am about to die, I swear to god”. Since no one was hearing him, Speed pulled out a phone and proved them by showing his stream which clearly showed the snake biting him.

He went straight down to call the police who were securing the premises and tried convincing the police to arrest the snake because it bit him. He exclaimed to the policewoman stating “This bit me, On my life this mother f*cker bit me, Take him to jail bro”. Speed proceeded to show the policewoman the video of him getting bit. The policewoman had no reaction to what he had said and jumped out of the scene when he got distracted by the snake.

Speed meets Ishika Bhargava and leaks her phone number

Later on in the same stream stream, Speed met with an Indian Dance content creator Ishika Bhargava. He was cool and kind of shy in front of her initially because it was his first time speaking to an Indian girl. As time went by, he tried rizzing her up by playing Indian songs. Speed called her a little munchkin because she was really short and almost weightless.

With time, Speed got to learn several dance moves from Ishika. He even spoke to her father to ask his permission before kissing his daughter. Yet, he landed on a bit of a controversy when he asked for her number and proceeded to say the number out loud on stream. Still, he did not leak the entire number and explained to her that she could chill out because he was not going to compromise her privacy.

