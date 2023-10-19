“I Am Literally Unbanned on Twitch” – IShowSpeed Gets Unbanned on Twitch After 2 Years

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is considered one of the world’s top-rated live streamers. His engaging content is quite exciting but people mostly recognize him for his controversial and eccentric behavior. However, he has made sure to keep his controversies to a minimum for some time now. Interestingly, Speed recently announced on his YouTube livestream that he was unbanned from Twitch after 2 years.

Speed primarily focuses on gaming, reaction, and IRL content for his livestreams. But his exciting gaming streams and his IRL streams from Japan, Scotland, and India have helped him achieve more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube. Speed was initially a Twitch user where he was banned for controversial reasons. This forced him to jump to YouTube livestreaming leaving a lot of his fans disappointed.

But Darren made a major announcement recently which shocked a ton of people. Let’s dive to know what Speed has to tell about his Twitch unban.

IShowSpeed gets unbanned from Twitch

IShowSpeed started using Twitch at a very young age and grew popular at a swift pace. He also got to collaborate with some of the top streamers on Twitch back then including Adin David Ross. It was during Adinn’s livestream that Speed made some highly controversial statements about a popular TikToker, Ash Kash. This situation got Speed permanently banned on the Twitch platform in December 2021.

It was after multiple unsuccessful pleas that IShowSpeed was forced to make a jump to YouTube livestream where he grew to be immensely popular. But Speed’s fans faced an unexpected surprise on October 10, 2023, when they noticed Speed’s Twitch channel was unbanned. It took Darren over a week to update his fans about the big news.

After being reminded about it by the stream chat, Speed exclaimed “Oh, yeah I forgot about that, boys and girls, I am finally unbanned on Twitch”. He proceeded to open Twitch on his PC, type his name, and show his viewers his Twitch account and stated “Yes chat, this is my account, its been two years you all, its been two damn years and I am finally unbanned”.

He explained to his viewers that it took a very long time for this to happen. Darren added that he was just sixteen when he got banned on Twitch and praised himself by stating “I am different now, I am a grown man, I have hair on my chin, my voice got deeper, I got a little bigger, chat I am different now”.

His fans were happy to see him unbanned from Twitch, and some even wanted him to start streaming on the platform as soon as possible. Meanwhile, one person mentioned that Speed should be thanking Kick because he got unbanned just so Twitch could have more leverage.

IShowSpeed earns immense love from India

Although IShowSpeed has a tendency to find himself in controversial situations, people believe he has a good heart. They believe Speed has changed a lot since he was a kid after viewing his respect towards women, children, culture, and strangers when he travels to different countries.

Darren visited India just a few days back where he got to experience the local culture as well as got to meet some high-profile people like Daleer Mehndi and Jay Shah. He made sure to embrace the culture of India by wearing traditional clothes and trying out Indian songs, and dance moves in the streets of the country. He was also seen attending the India and Pakistan match in Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, and cheering for Virat Kohli and the entire India Team. This earned him immense love from Indian viewers and fans.