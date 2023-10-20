IShowSpeed’s video of him helping a single mother in India goes viral

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a live streamer, content creator, and vlogger well-known for his gaming, reaction, and IRL streams. His exciting live streams are viewed by millions and he has 21 million subscribers on YouTube. Recently, a video of IShowSpeed giving away a bunch of money to a struggling single mother in India went viral on YouTube and various other social media platforms.

IShowSpeed came to India a few days back and completely embraced the country’s culture. His India tour live streams were viewed by millions and praised by most Indian viewers and fans.

Although Speed is remembered for his controversial situations, he does have a good heart and engages in a ton of philanthropic activities. In fact, Darren has been seen giving away money and other necessities to multiple other people before. Let’s dive in to know what made Speed give away money to a single mother and how she responded.

IShowSpeed helps out a struggling mother in India

IShowSpeed visited India for a few days to embrace and enjoy the culture and traditions of the country. He wore traditional clothing, met up with a ton of local people, enjoyed some Indian music, and even learned Indian dance steps during his stay in India.

Speed also got to meet some prominent content creators in India and spend some quality time with them. Moreover, Darren attended the India-Pakistan cricket match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and cheered Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1715055687263215908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While roaming the streets of India, Speed came across a single mother and her family who appeared to be homeless. The streamer immediately decided to help her out by giving away a bunch of money. He called her and stated that he wanted to help her out by giving her something. Speed handed over a bunch of cash to the mother stating that she could take it without hesitation.

The single mother immediately started crying after receiving the money. Speed tried persuading her and stated, “Please don’t cry, don’t cry, just take it, take it, seriously I understand”. She explained that her husband had left her a while back while Speed wanted her to use the money, stay safe, and keep going with her life.

IShowSpeed gave the entire family a few hugs and insisted they should stay safe before leaving. The online community was very impressed by Speed’s gesture with the Indian mother. People showed respect and stated that they had made the right person famous. Another fan wrote that Speed was a wholesome legend and he was called “IShowKindness”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZenStoic28/status/1715062143064715624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thesterlok/status/1715055747493441794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nolimitelormp2/status/1715056221944738192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed spots his own face on a billboard in India

IShowSpeed spent a few spectacular days in India. He even got to meet some popular personalities during his stay, which included Daler Mehndi, Jay Shah, and a few Indian content creators. Moreover, he also got to visit the Orangutan Esports boot camp and learn some dance moves from Ishika Bhargava.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1715052518453977491?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, while traveling on the Mumbai highway, he got to see his face on a billboard which made his day. He immediately freaked out and responded, “Oh my god, it is me, in India bro, on a billboard in India bro, in Mumbai right now bro, this sh*t actually hits bro”.