“KSI Should Have Won That Fight Bro” – IShowSpeed and Deji Speak Out in Support of KSI After He Got Robbed Against Tommy Fury

Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji is one of the top-rated content creators on YouTube. Other than content creation he is also a boxer, a member of the Sidemen YouTube Group, and an entrepreneur. Recently, KSI had a boxing match against Tommy Fury in which he was unfortunately robbed of his victory. Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr and Oladeji “Deji” Daniel Olatunji had recently spoken in favor of KSI claiming he had an unfair defeat in the fight.

JJ Olatunji and Tommy Fury had created a strong hatred towards each other since they started trash-talking in the match’s build-up. Both the competitors had a no-loss boxing record before the fight which made the match one of the most anticipated matches in the world. But unfortunately, the match did not end in favor of KSI. Let’s dive in and find out what Speed and Deji had to say about the match, shall we?

IShowSpeed and Deji speak in support of KSI

The official fight between KSI and Tommy Fury took place on October 14, 2023, live from the AO Arena, Manchester. The fight started out quite well for both competitors but proceeded to tilt in favor of KSI. Yet, the winner’s announcement shocked the entire world as Tommy Fury ended up on top.

The YouTube star was not accepting of the results and proceeded to claim a rematch. According to JJ, he was clearly on the winning during the first three rounds based on the hits he had landed. KSI clearly announced during the post-fight interview that he was robbed of the victory. KSI also claimed that Tommy had hit him behind his head multiple times which was never accounted for by the referee.

Olatunji’s brother and Speed came in support of him. IShowSpeed mentioned on a recent livestream that he was pissed when he got to know about the results and he almost cried. He also stated, “I watched that match, he got f*cking robbed bro, he got robbed, real sh*t bro, KSI should have won that match”.

KSI’s brother Deji, also stated that the winner’s announcement made no sense and that KSI got robbed in the fight. He explained the fight saying that Tommy did throw more punches which didn’t land whereas JJ has thrown more landing punches. He also claimed that KSI had completely dominated the clinching section and according to Deji, KSI was hit at the back of the head numerous times which was not counted.

There were a lot of mixed emotions running through the online community. While a few thought KSI was robbed, others completely accepted Tommy was the winner. There was also a portion of people who claimed neither deserved to win the fight.

A surprise change to Tommy Fury’s win

Tommy Fury was announced as the winner of the boxing fight against KSI by majority decision. A there was sudden change in decision just a few hours back which stated that Tommy had won the fight by unanimous decision and not by Majority decision. The reason was explained to be a wrong adding up of the scores in one of the judge’s cards. The initial scores of one of the judges were announced as a 57-57 draw but now have been changed to 57-56 in favor of Tommy Fury.

A lot of people started judging the abilities of the judges based on their wrong calculations. People also mentioned if they had copied from each other and made a mistake while doing so. However, the majority of the people still believed that either competitor should not have won the fight.