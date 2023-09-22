“Hopefully I get to slap your dad as well” – KSI promises Tommy Fury to ruin his life with a smile on his face

Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji is a celebrated English YouTuber who has also made a name for himself as a rapper and a businessman involved in various companies including, PRIME, Misfits Boxing, and more. Recently, in the build-up to his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury, KSI threatened to slap the boxer’s father and ruin his life.



Tommy Fury is a professional boxer with a no-loss record. It was announced a while back that Tommy Fury and KSI will be facing each other in an exhibition boxing match scheduled to take place on October 14, 2023. Naturally, both parties have been slinging mud at each other for some time now in the build-up to their boxing event. Let’s dive in to find out more about KSI’s threats, shall we



KSI threatens Tommy Fury to ruin his life

KSI and Tommy Fury are supposed to meet each other in a boxing match, which was announced a while back. The event has been scheduled for October 14, 2023, alongside the exhibition fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Hence, in the build-up to the fight, both KSI and Tommy Fury have been trash-talking each other on social media, and their behavior has now gone viral.



Tommy Fury has always been confident that KSI does not stand a chance against him in boxing. He also went on to prove that KSI does not know anything about boxing during the DAZN face-off interview. Thus, KSI was given an opportunity to hit back at Tommy in a recent interview.



While on the interview, KSI acknowledged that he had already threatened Tommy with defeat, but insisted that nobody would care about Tommy after October 14th. Moments later he promised that he would come through and knock Tommy out repeatedly during the boxing fight until the fight was called off.

KSI further promised that he would be the person to do that and he could not wait to make it happen with a smile on his face. In fact, Prime’s co-founder also wanted to slap the boxer’s dad after he beat Tommy Fury. He even made a mockery of Tommy’s dad claiming if he does not get to slap his face, he might go for both of his father’s t*ts.

Netizens had differing reactions to KSI’s threats. A commenter was furious about boxers saying outrageous stuff in interviews and another stated that he had not done anything spectacular in his previous fights so he should stop chirping.

KSI promises Tommy Fury’s retirement after their boxing fight

Heated conversations and threats between Olatunji and Tommy have been taking place for a long time. However, boxing is not the only sport KSI is involved in, as he is a part of the Sidemen and played a massive role in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. In the match, KSI, who played as a goalkeeper, buried IShowSpeed by saving his penalty and denying multiple chances. In fact, KSI’s performance forced Speed to to acknowledge his retirement from football or soccer.



Interestingly, KSI proceeded to hold on to Speed’s words and stated that he would be retiring Tommy Fury from boxing the same way he retired IShowSpeed from football. The online community is a little doubtful about the statement by KSI. They believe things could go the other way around.

