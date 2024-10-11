KSI Confirms Drake Loved His Viral Track ‘Thick of It’ Despite Trolling During Adin Ross Stream

Irrespective of the riotous banter, Canadian rapper Drake is genuinely impressed by YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI’s latest album – ‘Thick of It,’ at least that’s what the Brit thinks and for good reasons. While both Drake and the YouTuber/rapper/boxer have a history of mutual respect, often showing appreciation for each other’s work, this was certainly unexpected from the Canadian rapper.

Following a recent live with popular YouTuber Adin Ross, Drake made the headlines after revealing his thoughts about KSI’s latest album. When asked about the track, Drake had an amusing response that left the fandom in splits. However, as it turns out the rapper is really enjoying KSI’s collab with American rapper Trippie Redd.

In all honesty, the world is pretty much divided over the new track. Some instantly liked it, being a part of their playlist but for others, it wasn’t their cup of tea. When Drake was asked about the track by Adin Ross during a recent live, he simply said,

“What’s going on here? I can’t even keep up with all this thickness!”

KSI later revealed the details about the praise saying:

“I messaged him saying big up, thank you for using it, and he was like yo, I had to, it gets the people going. That’s sick he’s legit. I appreciate it.”

The platinum-selling rapper’s friendly dig along with his exaggerated expressions hinted at an underlying healthy rivalry between him and the Brit. Furthermore, Drake even made a reel with the track as he rolled out a promo video for Stake.

In other news, KSI‘s former boxing foe, Tommy Fury has made a massive admission about his previous fight with the YouTuber.

Fury’s candid admission about his KSI fight

After walking into the world of celebrity boxing against Jake Paul, Tommy Fury seemed to have developed a taste for going toe-to-toe with social media celebrities.

Months after ‘The Problem Child’ faced the British boxer, KSI got his turn and tried to do what his rival Paul never could – defeat the young boxer and establish himself as the top celebrity boxer!

Just like Paul’s stint with Fury ended up in a loss for the American, KSI also succumbed to the same fate with Fury emerging victorious after their six-rounded affair.

However, this doesn’t mean that the bout was devoid of issues. Recently Fury uncovered the unknown details ahead of the October fight. He wrote,

“I decided I would get through camp by using my left hand for the next seven weeks and not use my right hand until the week of the fight. I would have to spar one-handed. I couldn’t get the best out of myself; I was using one hand against people who had two. In addition, any movement hurt my right hand and at night it throbbed continually, so it interrupted my sleep.”

Ah well, celebrity boxing has its own vices. But hopefully, KSI can someday live out his childhood dream of beating up Jake Paul.