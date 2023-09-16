“Logan figured out a really easy way to pay off” – Oompaville accuses Logan Paul of scamming fans using a Pokemon card

Logan Paul is one of the top-ranked YouTubers in the world with almost 24 million subscribers on his channel. He has also claimed some fame in boxing and wrestling after he joined the WWE Universe. Caleb “Oompaville” Hunter Phelps, a YouTuber with almost 5 million subscribers recently accused Logan Paul of scamming his fans using a Pokemon card.

Logan Paul is currently one of the most viral personalities owing to the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing match and the Nina Agdal controversy. He has always been obsessed with Pokemon cards. Logan bought a PSA Grade 9 Pikachu illustrator card for over a million dollars in 2021. Later, in 2022, Logan made a Guinness World Record by purchasing a PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card for more than 5 million dollars.

Let’s dive in to see why Oompaville believes Logan is trying to scam his fans using a Pokemon card.

Oompaville spills the beans about Logan Paul trying to scam people using a Pokemon card

Oompaville recently uploaded a video claiming that Logan Paul was trying to scam his fans using a Pokemon card. According to Oompaville Logan Paul bought a Pokemon card first edition box for 3.5 million dollars which later turned out to be completely fake.

Oompaville explained that they should have known the box was fake by checking the designation sticker on the box. According to him, the designation on Logan’s box ended with 1E which at that period of time was not prevalent. Moments later, Oompaville stated in shock that even after getting scammed, he proceeded to buy a single card for 4 million dollars.

He explains in detail how Logan Paul scammed people using that card. Oompaville says that Logan Paul was clever enough to figure out a way to pay for the Pokemon card. He explains that Logan literally came up with an idea that allowed people or his fans to co-own the card using a new crypto site called “Liquid MarketPlace”.

Logan Paul set up a team with Michael Goldstein aka thepokejew as the strategic director and Matt Allen as the director of assets. Oompaville explains that Loga set up this team to make people make deals, trade shares, and pay for a percentage of a Pokemon card which is nothing but paper. Oompaville also pointed out that Matt Allen, the director of assets at Liquid MarketPlace is exactly who bought the fake Pokemon cards box and sold them to Logan for more than 3 million dollars.

The online community was not happy about the new scam Logan Paul has brought up. They asked how many times Logan has plans to scam his fans and also proceeded to call him an L. But there were a few who believed that the Pokemon card was legit.

Logan Paul turns out to be the king of scamming

The Pokemon card scam is not the first time Logan Paul has been accused of scamming people. Logan Paul launched a play-to-earn-based crypto site in 2021 that turned out to be a scamming effort. Logan Paul promised a return of around $1.3 million to the people/investors which never happened.

A website named loganpaulscams.com was published online which shows the number of days passed after he promised a return of the invested money. According to the site, it has been 244 days since his promise to return.

