“If I win I get your entire purse” – Logan Paul and Dillon Danis bet against each other for the final boxing face-off

Logan Paul is considered to be one of the most celebrated personalities in the content industry. Apart from hosting his own podcast show on YouTube, Logan has also made a name for himself as a wrestler, boxer, and the co-founder of PRIME energy drink. Logan Paul had a recent face-off interview with Dillon Danis by DAZN where they bet on the outcome of their Boxing fight.

Dillon Danis is a professional MMA fighter known for his brutal matches at the Bellator MMA’s Welterweight Division. It was officially announced some time ago that Logan Paul and Dillon will be facing each other at an exhibition boxing match to be held on October 14, 2023. But Dillon took battle steps immediately after the announcement by Trolling Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Let’s dive in to learn what they had to say to each other on their first-ever face-to-face interview by DAZN.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis bet for the win

The long-awaited dream of Logan Paul finally meeting Dillon in a face-to-face interview recently became a reality. Interestingly, Logan barely held back in the explosive interview. In fact, the online community stated that they were able to see the raw rage in his eyes.

The long conversation led to the topic of who was finally capable of winning the official boxing clash. Both Logan and Dillon felt assured that they were going to beat up each other pretty badly. Dillon constantly stated that Logan would easily gas out within a few rounds since he had a weak jaw. In the midst of the verbal conflict, both parties declared that they would win the fight by knocking out the competitor.

Logan Paul asked Dillon if he would even show up to the fight. Dillon quickly answered, “Of course, I am going to show up”. So Logan proceeded to ask if he would win if he showed up. To this, the MMA artist confidently added he was ready to bet that he would knock Logan out.

Logan, without any hesitation, asked how much he was willing to bet. Dillon pointed out that he had already made a bet and explained that he would be the best man in Logan’s wedding if he won. Logan accepted the offer and included that if he won the boxing match, he would take Dillon’s entire pay to which Dillon showed approval.

Netizens opened up a massive room for their mixed thoughts in the comments section. People spoke up in support of both Dillon as well as Logan. But quite a few were convinced that the bets were nothing better than aimless threats. A few other commenters said that Logan’s marriage would be hilarious and turn into a WWE event if Dillon wins.

Logan Paul displays his rage

The face-to-face interview gave Logan Paul the opportunity to confront Dillon about Nina’s harassment. Logan let Dillon know that it was not a shocker that Nina had boyfriends prior to his relationship. But Dillon answered by saying that he was just helping Logan out since their divorce would not take long. Logan asked Dillon as to why he was persistent in s**t-shaming Nina on the internet but Dillon clearly stated that there was no s**t-shaming involved because he always loves s**ts.

The online community exclaimed that they were able to see roid rage in Logan’s eyes during the confrontation. They also added that Dillon took a massive L in the Face-off interview while Logans’s burns were definitely on point.

