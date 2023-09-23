Netflix released the IRL Squid Games trailer and the online community shared their opinion on whether MrBeast did it better

Squid Games by Netflix is a South Korean TV show that became widely popular upon its release on 17 September 2021. Incidentally, Squid Games remained the No.1 most-viewed show for a long time. Netflix has now released the official trailer of their Squid Games reality show on YouTube but people were quick to make instant comparisons to the one organized by MrBeast.

Squid Games by Netflix became a global phenomenon with more than 142 million individual viewers and more than 1.62 billion viewing hours. The show was about 456 people competing in several rounds of different traditional Korean games. The last man standing was promised a cash prize of 45.6 billion South Korean Won, and the losers of every round had to face death.

The underlying theme of playing games for winning money makes a perfect plot for a reality show. Let’s dive in to know what people had to say in comparison to MrBeast games.

Netizens compare Netflix Squid Games The Challenge to MrBeast Games

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, the most popular YouTuber in the world came up with the idea of making a YouTube video based on Squid Games a year back. It was called MrBeast Games and he uploaded a 25-minute video comprising similar games and similar rules as that of the Korean show. No real deaths were involved but the last person standing was promised a cash prize of $456,000. The video turned out to be a major success which currently has over 500 million views.

Netflix’s Squid Games reality show was long coming and they finally released the trailer a few hours back. The IRL Squid Games is set to start on November 22, 2023, and according to the trailer, 456 people will be competing in a series of games to win a final prize of $4.56 million. Netflix has stated that there will be major similarities to the original Korean Show but a number of different games have been added to the reality show.

The online community had a lot to share in comparison to the MrBeast games. A few stated that Netflix must have seen MrBeast’s YouTube version to be immensely successful to decided to copy him. Another netizen asked Jimmy to sue Netflix for copying his idea.

Many people compared different aspects of the show done by Netflix and MrBeast. Although most people were instant to state that MrBeast did a better video, some highlighted a few pointers that Netflix could be doing better. A commenter stated that the prize money was a definite win for Netflix which was 4.56 million dollars in comparison to 456k dollars. Another netizen added that Netflix would have had a better budget and sets so that will be a win for the streaming giant.

MrBeast wants to make his own Olympic games

MrBeast Games was not the only games-related YouTube video released by Jimmy. He brought people from each and every country in the world a month back to compete in a series of games, and the winner was given a massive gold medal. This video was also a major success with over 123 million views in just a month.

Many other content creators were surprised by the outcome and requested Jimmy to create a reality show in collaboration with major production studios. MrBeast did listen to the requests and pitched MrBeast Olympic games to any production company willing to fund him. Any other proceeds in this matter still remain a mystery.

MrBeast has recently made history on YouTube.