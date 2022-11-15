MrBeast becomes the most subscribed individual creator on YouTube, surpasses retired PewDiePie

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, recently surpassed PewDiePie to become the most subscribed individual creator on YouTube. While his YouTube channel shows the creator at 111 million, at par with the now-retired YouTube veteran, accounts that follow his statistics estimate his subscriber count to be higher than the Swedish national.

Over the last ten years that MrBeast has spent creating content on YouTube, his projects have gotten bigger and better. What has kept the audience engaged for so long?

How did MrBeast become the most subscribed YouTuber surpassing the king, PewDiePie?

According to estimations, MrBeast has passed PewDiePie! We still have a ways to go before the API determines this as official, however, it’s expected to happen within the next few days 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SyTzYCm4bL — MrBeast Statistics (@MrBeast_Stats) November 14, 2022

Over the years, the name MrBeast has become synonymous with innovative content and elaborate production. Not only has he been churning out creative videos year after year, but he has also been able to remain topical and continued his philanthropic acts to keep entertaining and supporting the audience who has been cheering for him for so long.

In July 2022, MrBeast crossed 100 million subscribers and gave away a private island in the quest to mark the milestone. That video currently has over 80 million views. This is not the first video to have crossed that massive number. When the popular Netflix show Squid Game was released, he made an actual life-size Squid Game video of his own. The games included some of the more famous games from the Netflix show and players were eliminated in each round till just one person was standing. The last player standing took home $456,000.

Was PewDiePie vs. MrBeast ever an actual contest?

Both content creators have been around on YouTube for over a decade. While PewDiePie’s main channel was mostly related to gaming and reviews, MrBeast did innovative, larger-than-life challenges in which the winner usually walks away with a lot of money. PewDiePie announced his retirement from YouTube two years ago, and since then, a majority of his videos have turned into vlogs.

Both creators have seen their audience grow up with them. For the 33-year-old PewDiePie, his viewer base has changed a lot over the years but the growth in subscribers has also been on an upwards graph. As for the 24-year-old Jimmy, growth has been even faster.

PewDiePie has always been the biggest supporter of the way MrBeast has been doing things. Back in August 2022, PewDiePie also revealed that he was eager for Jimmy to overtake his subscriber count. He said:

“He definitely will. Come on, I’ve been retired for like two years now. I can’t wait for it to be over. His fans are infiltrating my comments, I guess I am getting a taste of my own medicine. That’s alright, he definitely deserves that. I hope he does that.”

As of now, neither PewDiePie, MrBeast nor his friends have reacted to the news. Knowing Jimmy, another milestone video might be in the making.

