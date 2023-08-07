“I will never take you all for granted” – MrBeast’s YouTube video broke a world record for the most views in 24 hours

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is considered the GOAT of YouTube, and his latest video on YouTube, “Stranded at Sea for 7 Days,” broke a world record. MrBeast claims it is because of his fans he achieved this mark.

The video broke the world record for the most views gained in 24 hours under the non-music video category. According to MrBeast’s X (Twitter) post, the video hit the 46 million views mark in just 23 hours.

The world record has changed MrBeast’s mindset about his fans. Let’s learn his thoughts about his fans and how the online community has reacted to the news.

MrBeast will not take his fans for granted after breaking a world record

MrBeast uploaded the video “Stranded at Sea for 7 Days” on August 6, 2023. The footage had successfully reached 46 million views in under 24 hours. The clip of Will Smith slapping used to hold the world record title for the most views gained in 24 hours category. Now MrBeast’s video has displaced the latter and is still going strong with over 63 million views.

MrBeast immediately let his fans know on X (Twitter). The Twitter post mentioned the world record title his video has broken. He also added a statement saying that he is living a life that he has dreamed of every night since he was 13 years old. MrBeast exclaims that he loves all his fans and proceeds to thank his fans for watching his videos. He concludes by stating that he will never take his fans for granted.

MrBeast later decided on Twitter that he did not want to hear that he gets all his views by giving away money. He says he broke the world record by suffering with his friends and cracking jokes. The commenters on X (Twitter) shared their views by commenting on his post.

Most of his fans were extremely happy about his success. They named MrBeast the G.O.A.T.(Greatest of all time) and complimented his hard work. Here is what the online community had to say after MrBeast posted about breaking the world record.

