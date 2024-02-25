“A Real Job Doesn’t Suck the Soul Out of You” – HasanAbi Claims Streaming Is Way Harder Compared to Other Jobs

Hasan “HasanAbi” Dogan Piker recently talked about how streaming was more difficult than other jobs and has since faced massive backlash. Being a major political commentator, the Twitch streamer is no stranger to controversies. In fact, he has been accused of everything from using racial slurs and making contentious comments about America to mocking other popular streamers on air. Now, his view on how streaming is harder than most other jobs has left the community divided.



According to Hasan, live streaming is way more difficult than most other jobs. He even supported his argument by saying, “A real job does not s*ck the soul out of you… in the same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will.” However, quite naturally, Hasan faced massive backlash for such a view, and he was forced to take to social media just to explain his statements.



While explaining his view on social media, Hasan claimed that people misunderstood his point. The streamer pointed out how he was talking about how streaming for several hours a day could lead to a disastrous social life. The streamer further explained that streaming was like giving nine hours of constant presentation at a job. Several hours of constant to-and-fro conversation thereafter makes social interaction difficult. Hasan also claimed that he could do physical labor after hours of streaming but not be socially active, stating, “I was talking about how much a 9-hour stream eats away at my social battery and how I can’t socialize after.”

Based on sources, live streaming does come with a ton of disadvantages and leads to various mental, physical, and social problems. However, it is important to note that people in most other jobs also deal with very similar issues. Some real-world jobs even pose a threat to a person’s life which streaming does not.

HasanAbi’s opinion got him brutally trolled online

HasanAbi’s opinion hit the trending charts within hours and the backlash was immeasurable. Surprisingly, a few fellow live streamers opposed his views on real jobs. Felix “xQc” Lengyel suggested the political streamer try out a sales job before presenting his statements. Another fellow creator WillyMacShow pointed out how easier streaming is and responded, “This guy makes sh*t up for 9 hours a day, and his commute to work is walking into his 5th bedroom in his 3 million dollar mansion.”

The online community stated that rich streamers should never talk about how streaming is worse than other jobs since they just pretend to work hard. People also used jobs like firefighting, daily labor, construction, and the army as an example for Hasan to understand the danger in other professions. A commenter challenged the Twitch streamer to work in customer service and claimed that would s*ck his soul and his will to live quickly.

A Twitter user also spoke about not only Hasan but also xQc, Adin David Ross, Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, and especially Richard “Ninja”. He wrote, “These streamers have zero idea what actual hard work is. Even though Hasan is old I don’t think he’s ever had a manual labor job. I know Ninja hasn’t, the same goes for Neon, Adin Ross, and Xqc. They’re living dream lives and complain.”