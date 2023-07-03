“I do not for even a second think that” – HasanAbi rejects the idea of MrBeast taking steroids for his body transformation

The most-renowned YouTuber, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, has been getting a lot of questions about his body transformation. But the famous Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” Parker came to his rescue and took his side against all the criticism.

MrBeast recently shared two pictures to reveal his body transformation journey, which went viral online. Many fans praised the “YouTube King” for this shocking transformation. However, some voices claimed he achieved it via the intake of steroids. The famous streamer HasanAbi was amongst those who supported the YouTuber.

HasanAbi also reacted to this transformation on his livestream. The Twitch star was impressed to see the physical change that MrBeast had as he went through something similar. So when a fan doubted that the YouTuber might have taken steroids, Hasan immediately shut down that idea.

“F*ck no. I do not for even a second think that he’s on a single ounce of f*cking steroids. Look at his body transformation. Some of you motherf*ckers don’t know anything about fitness and it shows.”

HasanAbi claimed MrBeast did “Rich Guy Sh*t” for the body transformation

Soon after rejecting the idea of MrBeast taking steroids to achieve his shocking body transformation, Hasan explained why he thinks it’s natural. The streamer pointed out how to take a closer look at Jimmy’s muscular development and the amount of weight loss. He then claimed this transformation is nothing more than “Rich Guy Sh*t.”

His audience was confused to hear the term Hasan used to explain MrBeast’s transformation. So the 31-year-old Twitch star then explained to his audience that it means MrBeast is wealthy enough to have a personal trainer and private chef to help him achieve that mind-blowing physique.

“Rich guy sh*t in the sense that he has enough money to have a personal trainer that is probably monitoring his activity on a daily basis and also a private chef that is cooking him delicious meals. That are also monitored by either a modern day dietitian or the personal trainer himself.”

Aside from some haters, most fans can’t help but praise the “YouTube King” for his body transformation. Further talking about the YouTube royalty, MrBeast’s predecessor on the throne, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, more popularly known as PewDiePie, recently sold a painting at a recent auction event. The famous streamer Leslie Ann Fu, also known as Fuslie, went wild to obtain it. Find out whether she got the painting by clicking here.