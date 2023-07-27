“It’s so cute” – Valkyrae surprises HasanAbi with a cake themed after his pet dog Kaya

The YouTube streaming star Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter surprised her friend and Twitch superstar Hasan “HasanAbi” Parker with a unique birthday gift. She surprised him with a cake themed after the latter’s pet dog named Kaya.

Valkyrae is one of the big names in the streaming community, as she has over 3.94 million subscribers. So, she is friends with many renowned streamers, including the Twitch star HasanAbi. The two often collaborate on each other’s channels.

The “YouTube Queen” recently was on HasanAbi’s livestream to celebrate the latter’s birthday. On this special occasion, Valkyrae didn’t go empty-handed and took a birthday cake with her. Hasan was in awe seeing the cake, as it was themed after his beloved pet dog Kaya.

“It’s so cute. I get what’s going on.”

Valkyrae was a little reluctant to gift the “Kaya” cake to HasanAbi

HasanAbi was delighted to get a birthday cake themed after his adorable pet dog Kaya. However, Valkyrae was reluctant to present the cake to the Twitch streamer, as it was shaped like his pet. Further, the “YouTube Queen” also kept Kaya with her for a while when Hasan went to Japan a few weeks ago.

“You actually like it? It kinda looks scary.”

But the Turkish-American streamer claimed he was happy to get this cake. He was in absolute awe to see that gift on his birthday. However, he also understood why his streamers friend was a little hesitant about giving that cake to him. But he kept assuring Rae how much he loved the cake.

Eventually, Hasan also felt a little “weird” about cutting that cake, as it was themed after his pet dog. Meanwhile, Valkyrae tried to divert their attention from that fact by claiming it looked like a “Turkey.” But despite all of this, Hasan did like the cake and was also eager to show it to his audience on the livestream.

Rae gifted a lovely painting to Hasan on his birthday

The “Kaya-themed” birthday gift wasn’t the only gift the Twitch streamer received from Valkyrae. She also got a beautiful painting of him and his pet dog made by her thumbnail artist. Again the YouTube streamer was little worried about her gift. But Hasan assured her how much he loved the painting.

“Your gift is sick, what are you talking about? Your gift is incredible.”

What are your thoughts about the incredible birthday gifts Rae gave to Hasan?