“Streaming Is Not the Hardest Job” – Pokimane Shares Her Thoughts on Streaming as a Career

Livestreaming has become a career option for many with the number of streamers increasing daily. However, not everyone makes it to the top spot. Nevertheless, according to popular female streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys, streaming is not a tough job if people have the correct setup.

In a recent livestream, Pokimane was asked by a fan if she used a laptop for streaming during her early days. The 26-year-old how she had to make do with one when she was just starting her journey in the streaming industry. However, Pokimane insisted that streaming from a laptop is extremely tough since it is improbable for a portable device to support streaming services as well as a hardware-intensive game simultaneously.

Although it initially seemed like Pokimane was talking about streaming being a tough job, the streamer soon made her stand pretty clear. Even though the Moroccan-Canadian streamer believes that streaming from a laptop is difficult, the job itself is not that hard. In fact, people who fear public speaking might find streaming intimidating and challenging in the beginning, but Pokimane feels like there are other jobs that are way more difficult. This came as a surprise to her fans, as it has only been a few days since fellow content creator Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker claimed streaming was the most difficult job in the world.

What is an adequate streaming setup to become a streamer like Pokimane?

Pokimane’s claim of streaming not being a tough job resonated with many. When compared to those working as soldiers, firefighters, and doctors, streamers definitely lead a much more comfortable lifestyle. However, like every other profession, it does have its challenges with the biggest one being a proper setup. Even the former “Twitch Queen” claimed streaming from a laptop isn’t ideal.

There are many who plan on starting a streaming career but have no idea about the setup they might require. So, we have come up with all the necessities they would need to start their streaming journey. One of the most crucial items in a streaming setup is the PC. We recommend getting a decent computer with current-gen Intel i5 or Ryzen 5 processors, at least 16 GB of RAM and a decent GPU paired with two monitors.

Those who want to find their calling as a video game streamer could do so with the recommended PC. They can add a decent and reasonably priced webcam or even use their smartphone’s camera as a face cam. However, we recommend getting a headset with a good mic for smooth communication with fans while streaming.

However, even though this setup will serve one well in their streaming journey, becoming as successful as Pokimane isn’t easy. For that, one has to stay dedicated to the craft and put in years of hard work to build an identity in the industry.