“The statements contained in the post are false” – TSM Fanfan receives a legal desist letter for posting damaging statements

Fiona “Fanfan” is an upcoming new-generation live streamer with almost 123k followers on Twitch. She is only 22 years old but tends to have indulged herself in a controversial situation. In one of her latest tweets, TSM Fanfan revealed that she had received a cease-and-desist letter. It was from another upcoming gaming streamer named Bean.

According to the legal letter she received, Fanfan should have made a defamatory tweet about Bean with false and damaging statements. She has taken down the tweet because she was told to do so or legal actions could be taken against her.

Fanfan’s tweet has become an never to be found mystery now. So let’s dive in to know what the legal desist letter had to say and how numerous people in the online community are reacting to the situation.

TSM Fanfan receives a legal desist letter for posting damaging statements

The notice says that on July 13, 2023, Bean initially replied to a tweet from Macaiyla. Fanfan made a post responding to Bean’s tweet on Twitter that included false statements about Bean.

The letter stated that it was an apparent attempt to damage Bean and his partnerships. The notice also added that Fanfan promoted her brand and the financial benefits. According to the statement, the post gathered more than 34k views and hundreds of likes, and three retweets, thus emphasizing the harm caused.

The cease-and-desist letter stated that publishing defamatory and false statements about an individual that harms the individual’s reputation, goodwill, and business interests are entirely unlawful. It further said that she knew the comments about Bean committing sexual and criminal acts were false when she decided to post them.

According to the legal notice, the unlawful post-Fanfan had posted was preserved. Any further posts published about Bean that are false will also be kept. Fanfan’s shared her thoughts about the situation in her recent tweet. She said, “Have you ever ratio’ed someone so hard that they got a lawyer.”

This situation has pulled together a bunch of online reactions from famous personalities and netizens. Here is what they have to say.

