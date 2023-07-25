“I won’t call it again” – Police warns IShowSpeed of fourth-degree felony and prison time after he calls 112 on stream

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a live streamer popularly known for his gaming content. It was in his latest YouTube live stream that he had to confront the police. The police had to warn him about a fourth-degree felony and prison time stating that calling 112 with no purpose is considered disruption of public service.

IShowSpeed was in his room live streaming playing FIFA 23. He is later called by his mother telling that two police officers have come by asking for him. According to IShowSpeed, he had called 112 while live streaming without knowing that was an emergency number.

He had told the emergency services that there were no problems but the police still decided to drop by. Let’s dive in to find out if he committed any crime and why the police had to warn IShowSpeed of felony and prison time.

IShowSpeed is warned by police of felony and prison time

IShowSpeed’s mother informs him to come down immediately. He tells that he did not mean to call 112. Then he adds that he had told them not to pull up, and he does not understand why they keep doing this. But he proceeds to come downstairs and talk to the police.

The police ask for IShowSpeed’s age and then ask him to listen loud and clear. The police inform him to be careful about calling three-digit numbers like 112 or 911. They also add that it is considered a disruption of public service if these numbers are called without any purpose. They proceed telling him that this is also treated as a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by prison time.

The police officials ask IShowSpeed if he understands how serious the situation is and tells him this is not a joking matter. IShowSpeed tells the police that he is not trying to make this a joke and that he is completely serious about the situation.

The officials also tell that they have been to his house before telling him 112 went to 911 but IShowSpeed answers that he does not remember that happening. Finally, IShowSpeed confirms that he will not call 112 again. The officials state they do not have anything else to say and then leave. This situation stirred up a lot of online responses and here is what people had to say.

