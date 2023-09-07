“This guy is the definition of a f**king fa**ot” – EDP445 lashes at JiDion for crossing limits to catch him talking to a minor

Bryant “EDP445” Turhan Emerson Moreland used to be a popular streamer and YouTuber a few years back. Although his previous streams mostly had him talking with his viewers, he soon began exploring other avenues, including gaming, reviews, vlogs, and cooking. However, Bryant started losing fame after he was caught as a pedophile a few years back. Recently, JiDion caught him talking to a minor again.

JiDion is a very popular streamer and YouTuber, who cannot seem to stay away from controversy. He stepped into the spotlight after working with Logan Paul on PRIME and even appeared on Logan’s podcast. However, his recent tiff with EDP445 got netizens talking once again. Let’s dive in to learn what EDP445 had to say when JiDion caught him talking to a minor.

EDP445 lashes JiDion for crossing limits to catch him

EDP445 has been caught sending explicit messages to underage girls multiple times in the past few years. He was caught for the first time in 2020 after he was found sending explicit messages to a 17-year-old girl. It was later found to be an internet user trying to catfish him as a minor. Later in 2021, a group named Predator Poachers caught him red-handed after they sent messages to EDP pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

EDP was again caught by JiDion a few days back. According to EDP JiDion flew across the country, stalked him everywhere, and camped outside his dialysis center to catch EDP in the act. According to EDP, JiDion also followed him to the surgical center the next day just to confront him. A clip of JiDion and Skitter confronting EDP was uploaded on Twitter, where the two questioned the former YouTuber’s behavior.

EDP recently uploaded a video of him responding to JiDion’s behavior. He stated that JiDion was a f**king Fa**ot and he was playing around trying to catch him when he was at a dialysis center. EDP explains the incident as a life-or-death situation because he was not able to receive dialysis on that day due to skyrocketing blood pressure. He added that JiDion would do anything to get the views and loads of money even if it was a life or death situation.

The online community asked why EDP was acting like the victim. They stated there was no mercy for pedophiles and he deserved jail time.

JiDion is addicted to creating controversies

It seems like JiDion is unable to stay away from controversies in recent times. Apart from confronting EDP445, JiDion became the talk of the town when he apparently supported Dillon Danis after the MMA fighter decided to troll Nina Agdal online. Even though JiDion was a close friend of Logan Paul’s, he took Dillon’s side after he started trashing Nina Agdal on Twitter by uploading explicit pictures.

Naturally, Logan took offense to JiDion’s behavior and expressed his feelings on the Flagrant Podcast. The Prime co-founder stated that JiDion was a close friend of his and they have worked together in the past. He even wondered why JiDion was taking Dillon’s side who was an evil person. Netizens had mixed reactions to the situation. Most people were against JiDion’s behavior but a lot stated that Logan Paul was even worse.

