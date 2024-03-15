Valkyrae Reveals She Shot a Commercial That Required Intimate Acting, Claims the Experience Was Weird

After dipping her toe in the music industry, Rachell “Valkyrae” Marie Hofstetter is now ready to explore other fields, including advertising. Valkyrae is one of the most prominent women live streamers on YouTube with over 4 million subscribers. Apart from live streaming, she is also into music, acting, and entrepreneurship. Now that social media and streaming stars like Valkyrae hold a lot of influence over the younger generation, different brands try and partner with them in order to appeal to a wider customer base.



Advertisement

Similarly, Valkyrae was offered an opportunity to take part in an advertising project recently. Rae took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to reveal that she was selected as an actor for an unspecified commercial. However, this is not the first time the streaming sensation has been a part of an advertising campaign. She has already been a part of a UK-based gym apparel brand, Gymshark. In September 2022, her Gymshark ad was also showcased in Times Square, New York.

Even though Valkyrae had previous experiences, this time was quite different. She explained in her tweet that she was required to do some intimate acting. The 32-year-old claimed the entire experience was pretty weird although she could not wait for her fans to watch it. Although no details about the commercial have been presented by the YouTube Queen, fans loved her will to try out and experiment with her talent in different fields.

Advertisement

Fans applaud Valkyrae for her incredible talent

Valkyrae needs no introduction when talking about live streaming and content creation. She absolutely breezes through different types of content may it be gaming, vlogging, streaming, or just chatting with her viewers. Her exciting talent even made her the most-watched female streamer in the industry. Other than that, Rae is the only female co-owner of 100 Thieves, an esports organization, the Face of Gymshark apparel brand, and the co-founder of the now-defunct skincare brand RFLCT.

The YouTube star has also been involved in the music and entertainment industry for some time now. She partnered up with Ylona Garcia, Lay Zhang, and Lauv for two music videos that were released in February 2024. Furthermore, she recently made her first movie appearance in a cameo role for “The Family Pan”. Although Valkyrae had a very small role to play in the movie, fans applauded her incredible talent.

Advertisement

Keeping all the above achievements in mind, fans were excited to see Valkyrae now try out her hand at a commercial. Although Rae sounded confused about her performance in the commercial due to the “weird” intimate acting requirement, fans were certain that she aced it as usual. People commended her talent in her tweet and even started calling her “Miss Actress”. Since Rae is already a master of her primary career path, Twitter Users were eager to see their favorite queen achieve even more success when it came to music and acting.

