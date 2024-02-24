Will Valkyrae Do Music Full-Time After Her Music Video Release?

After becoming one of the most successful female streamers, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is set to make a name for herself in the music industry now. The “YouTube Queen” has appeared in not only one but two new music videos.

A few weeks ago, the Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia announced that she was collaborating with the esports organization 100 Thieves for a music video. Who would have thought that 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae and member Leslie “Fuslie” Fu would be joining her? The song is called “Echoes“ and has taken over the internet.

While everyone was in awe of Echoes, the Los Angeles-based streamer surprised everyone with another music video. The American singer Lauv and Chinese rapper Lay Zhang teamed up for their new music video, “Run Back To You“. However, the highlight of the video was Valkyrae featuring it.

With both the songs featuring the YouTube Queen, fans wondered if the 32-year-old is seriously planning to build a successful music career. Valkyrae dismissed the rumors, saying she appeared in the music videos for enjoyment. Moreover, she clarified that it was a coincidence for both videos to be released on the same day.

Everyone is rooting for Valkyrae’s music career

Despite Valkyrae claiming her latest music videos were just for fun, her fans and friends are supporting her to start an official music career. She only appeared in a few shots in “Run Back To You,” which did not do justice to her acting skills. However, that wasn’t the case with her other video released today.

The YouTube Queen did show off some of her singing skills in “Echoes”. Everyone was amazed by her performance, especially when professional singer Ylona Garcia and Fuslie, who sings well, were alongside her in the video. She has also appeared in other music videos in the past, like Bella Poarch’s “Build a B*tch“ and Machine Gun Kelly and Corse Husband’s “Daywalker“.

Valkyrae has recently stepped out of her comfort zone and ventured into multiple fields. She voice acted for Squad Commander Red in the Netflix animation series Sonic Prime. She also made her movie debut by featuring in Mark Wahlberg’s “The Family Plan”.

Interestingly, streamers like LilyPichu, IShowSpeed, and KSI have made a splash in the music industry previously. Likewise, with these two music videos, Valkyrae can also aim for a professional music career. If not music, she now has many other talents to entertain her audience besides streaming.