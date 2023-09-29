“We are very close to the final resolution” – Logan Paul is confident that the CryptoZoo situation is not dead and will be resolved

Logan Paul started his YouTube career in 2015 and turned out to be one of the stars of the platform. He eventually tried his luck with hosting a podcast, boxing, and wrestling all of which turned out to be quite fruitful. Logan is also a businessman being the co-founder of the highly popular Prime energy drink. Logan Paul recently assured the investors of CryptoZoo claiming that the situation is very close to being resolved.

Prime was launched and has significant sales across multiple continents. He has also made a reputation for himself in WWE after winning the SummerSlam in August 2023. His main YouTube channel has more than 23.5 million subscribers whereas his podcast channel called Impaulsive has more than 4.5 million subscribers. Logan also tried entering the Cryptocurrency industry by introducing CrytoZoo.

Although it has had massive initial success, users soon found several risk-inducing abnormalities. So CryptoZoo ceased operations and has been called a scam ever since.

Logan Paul claims the CryptoZoo situation to be resolved

CryptoZoo was launched by Logan Paul a couple of years back. This was a play-to-earn game centered around a metaverse and NFTs. This game allowed its users who are known as zookeepers in the game to purchase eggs and hatch them to reveal exotic animals. Users were also allowed to interbreed different animals to create hybrids and eventually sell them to collect $ZOO in the game which could be converted into real-world money.

The play-to-earn game was a success at the beginning but the users soon realized that there was a lot wrong with the game. The pictures of exotic animals featured in the game were confirmed to be stock images of regular animals and they accused Logan of being dishonest about certain features and several other aspects that led to investment risks.

He was recently asked in an interview about how he was trying to rectify the CrytoZoo situation. Logan stated that he could not say anything about the situation because of his legal position. But he asked people to look into the situation if they cared. He also claimed that the situation was very close to its final resolution.

The interviewer asked for confirmation by saying “It is something that is going on that you can’t just talk about, it is not like a dead issue in your world?” Logan gave a brave statement “Not a dead issue, not by any means, no, no”.

Logan Paul faces a massive backlash

Logan Paul promised all the investors to return their money which was around $1.8 million but he has yet to do so. There have been multiple situations including the purchase of multi-million dollar Pokemon cards where people believed he could have used the money to reimburse the investor’s money.

The online community was not ready to believe any word word he had uttered in the interview. According to them, he was capping about the situation and called him a liar. A commenter stated that he was trying to drag the situation until people would completely forget. People were also wondering what he meant by “If people cared they could look it up” while a Twitter user believed the situation could come to resolution only after Dillon Danis would frame his head on the canvas.