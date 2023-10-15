“We beat that f*cking b*tch’s a*s” – Logan Paul gives insane victory speech after trashing Dillon Danis as per his predictions

Logan Paul started out as a very popular Vine creator but his jump to YouTube helped catapult him to prominence. Currently, he is invested in multiple other careers including boxing, wrestling, content creation, and entrepreneurship. Recently, Logan Paul proceeded to give one of the most electrifying victory speeches after defeating Dillon Danis in their most anticipated boxing match.

Dillon Danis is a well-known MMA artist known for his fights under Bellator MMA’s Welterweight division. But he had taken a sabbatical for several years before his fight against Logan Paul. Incidentally, the MMA champion decided to troll, cyberbully, and harass Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal on Twitter in the build-up to the fight, resulting in a massive lawsuit against him.

The immense beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis for the past couple of months led to their boxing fight being one of the most anticipated matches in recent times.

Logan Paul gives an explosive victory speech after winning against Dillon Danis

The fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis took place on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena located in Manchester. Logan Paul completely dominated the fight. He was able to throw a bunch of punches and body shots at Dillon while Dillon concentrated on taunting Logan Paul which got the audience frustrated.

Dillon put forward a dreadful performance in the ring when he tried grabbing Logan Paul for pushing him down and also attacked a bunch of security guards. Eventually, Logan was crowned the winner since Dillon Danis was disqualified for using illegal moves. People were convinced that Logan had conditioned Dillon to look exactly like the cake Logan brought to the press conference.

The YouTube star, Logan Paul ended up calling Dillon a true demon during his victory speech. He also added that Dillon was a true coward and gave a shoutout to his fiancee, Nina Agdal. Logan also expressed his emotions towards Nina and stated that he loved her with his heart and soul and wanted to start a family and live the rest of his life with her.

The Prime founder exclaimed that there will be times when the devil will step into one’s life but he wanted everyone to stare the devil in the eye and destroy him just like he did to Dillon. Moreover, he even gave a private victory speech in his dressing room where he mentioned that he wanted to knock Dillon out but did not do so just to not play with emotions. He further stated, “The one thing we did do is beat that f*cking b*tches a*s”.

Most people were in support of Dillon Danis even after Logan had won the fight. Netizens also targeted Nina because she was nowhere to be found during the shoutout.

Dillon Danis shows a substandard performance against Logan Paul

Dillon’s lack of experience in boxing and long gap from MMA was clearly seen during the match. Logan Paul was not successful in landing a knock-out blow but went full out on Dillon and the MMA star was incapable of anything other than saving himself from getting knocked out. Dillon tried to wrestle Logan to the ground during the last round which resulted in a brawl.

Dillon Danis was brought under control by a bunch of security people and was announced to be the loser of the fight because of disqualification. Some people from the online community stated that Logan won the fight but Dillon was able to win the war. A Twitter user also noted that Dillon was the true hero because he had single-handedly promoted the fight and brought the two brothers closer.