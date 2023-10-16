“You Didn’t Even Tickle Me” – Dillon Danis Disses Logan Paul for His Win and Calls Out Jake Paul for a Fight

Dillon Danis is a popular MMA fighter known for his destructive fighting skills under Bellator MMA’s Welterweight Division. He has won multiple championships around the world, including winning a few fights in the first round itself, but Dillon has not been fighting for the past few years. Still, the MMA artist proceeded to diss Logan Paul after losing a boxing match against the latter.



Logan Paul is one of the most celebrated YouTubers in the world. He has recently shown interest in various other fields including wrestling, boxing, entrepreneurship, and a podcast host. The YouTube star has come out to be very successful in all of his endeavors including his win against Dillon in a recent boxing fight.

Interestingly, Dillon Danis was pretty confident about destroying Logan Paul in the ring for the past few weeks but there was a massive turn of events when he showcased a poor performance and got disqualified from the fight for his erratic behavior.

Dillon Danis disses Logan Paul and challenges Jake Paul to a fight

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis faced each other in a boxing fight on October 14, 2023. The match was one of the most anticipated boxing fights in the world because of the controversial build-up. Both the competitors had vowed to destroy each other in the ring but Logan Paul turned out to be the dominating competitor inside the ring. Dillon Danis was seen just hiding from Logan’s punches to make sure he did not get knocked out.

Dillon Danis was ultimately disqualified from the match in the last round making Logan Paul the winner. It was later determined that the reason for disqualification was quite a few illegal movies. However, Dillon refused to stay quiet and dissed Logan Paul for his performance.

Dillon stated on Twitter “What did you prove, You didn’t even tickle me”. He further stated that Logan Paul had backed off from an MMA fight against him while he accepted the challenge even though he was not a boxer. According to Dillon, every situation was in favor of Logan Paul may it be, weight, steroids, rounds, rules, judges, referees, and a ton more. He concluded the tweet by clearly stating that he had ultimately won the war.

The MMA star proceeded to challenge Logan Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul a few hours later. He wrote on Twitter “Hey, your brother hits like a b*tch”, and challenged Jake Paul stating that if he could knock him out in a boxing fight he would retire forever and also promised to give away $2k to everyone who liked his tweet.

Logan Paul gives an insane winning speech

Logan Paul was the happiest person after his win against Dillon Danis. When asked about his victory during the past-match interview he called Dillon Danis a true demon and coward. He further stated that there might be times in life when the devil would jump in, and asked everyone to face the devil eye to eye and destroy him just like he had destroyed Dillon Danis.

The YouTube star also stated in a private dressing room victory speech that he had wanted to knock out Dillon but did not play with his emotions. Logan portrayed his love for his fiancee, Nina Agdal, and stated that he loved her from heart and soul and wanted to start a family and live his entire life with her.

Jake Paul added a few words about Logan and Nina’s situation on his YouTube video. He explained that people are always strong when they have to troll or bully other people online. He also asked everyone to stay strong when it comes to facing bullies so they can win one day and shouted out Nina Agdal for doing so. According to him, the strong always beats the evil and he added that the statement was proven by Logan by destroying Dillon in the ring.