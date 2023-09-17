“Will I have an L on my record, No” – KSI claims that he is going to win against Tommy Fury and bets 1 million dollars on himself

Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji is a celebrated English YouTuber with over 24 million followers. He is also known as a singer, boxer, and businessman. He started out by uploading FIFA gaming videos on YouTube and now is a member of the Sidemen YouTube group and provides a variety of content. KSI recently claimed on Adin Ross’s Kick livestream that he is going to win against Tommy Fury and also stated that he wants to bet on himself.

Advertisement

Tommy Fury is a professional boxer with a no-loss record. An exhibition match was announced some time ago between KSI and Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. The official match is to take place on October 14, 2023. KSI vs Tommy Fury is one of the most anticipated matches since both the participants have a no-loss record in boxing.

Let’s dive in to see what KSI has to say about his upcoming boxing fight against Tommy Fury.

Advertisement

Adin Ross has an open talk with KSI and Tommy Fury

Adin Ross recently organized a live stream to have a talk with KSI, his opponent Tommy Fury, and other special appearances.

KSI was the first guest invited on stream to have an in-depth conversation about the upcoming exhibition boxing match. KSI was fairly certain the whole time that he was going to win in the boxing clash with Tommy. Adin Ross let KSI know that he was ready to bet on the match. Adin states that if he was confident enough in himself then he was ready to put up some money and in return asked for KSI’s watch as a bet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1703179365285003758?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

KSI takes a second to understand and later adds to the conversation “I am trying to put like a mil down on myself”. But he also includes that as much as he would like to bet on himself, the authorities are not letting him do that. According to him, they have fixed the max bet to around $5000. But KSI says that he needs to find a way to do the betting through other people and also explains that he has not made up his mind on self-betting because the situation is very dodgy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1703179257113989556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are later added to Adin Ross’s Kick livestream where a heated argument between Jake and KSI sprung up. Jake asked KSI about who he had beaten in boxing before while KSI quickly answered that it did not matter. He also adds that he has beaten every opponent in front of him and tells Jake Paul he had an L on his record. KSI concludes by saying that even after he competed with Tommy Fury, he will not have an L on his record.

Here is what netizens had to say about the livestream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bigxoidy/status/1703183786593403163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tkgagnon/status/1703179773025964485?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bigxoidy/status/1703184402954813564?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0xGuava/status/1703180160403468790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis turns into a law-binding controversy

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis exhibition boxing match is scheduled to happen on the same day as KSI and Tommy Fury. But Dillon Danis proceeded to take the fight beyond the boxing ring and decided to troll Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal on the internet. Dillon uploaded a ton of explicit pictures of Nina with other men on X (Twitter).

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1699515125013635125?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The situation was beyond control so Nina Agdal filed a massive lawsuit against Dillon and requested a restraining order and prison time. Nina also requested a pay of around 150k per picture posted by Dillon Danis. But Dillon’s response was to call Nina a Wh**e and Karen immediately after the lawsuit.

KSI had a blast during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 but IShowSpeed was disappointed on KSI. Click here to learn why IShowSpeed called KSI to be a major distraction during the missed penalty shot.