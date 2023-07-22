“Only six months left” – Valkyrae reveals her YouTube contract’s expiry

The renowned female streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter revealed only a few more months are left on his exclusive contract with YouTube. It raises the question of the YouTube Queen’s future with the streaming platform.

Advertisement

Valkyrae is one of the most prominent figures in the female streaming scene, as she has over 3.98 million subscribers on YouTube. But before joining the red side, she was a big-name streamer on Twitch. However, Rae never shied away from accepting the changed platform for a better offer.

But that lucrative YouTube contract is coming to an end. In a recent livestream, she remembers that her duration on YouTube has been three and a half years now. But then she dropped a truth bomb on her streamer friends and fans on the livestream that her exclusive association with the red side would end after six months.

Advertisement

“[It’s been] three and a half years [and] only six months left.”

Valkyrae reveals her exclusive YouTube contract’s duration

Valkyrae finally returned to livestreaming after her recent trip from Germany. She was playing PlateUp! with friends and fellow streamers Thomas “Sykkuno” and Miyoung “kkatamina” Kim on her latest livestream. While playing it, Sykkuno came up with the idea to use his and Rae’s dead Twitch channel to invite fans from there as customers.

This conversation led the 31-year-old YouTube Queen to realize she has been away from YouTube for a long time. She left Twitch on January 13, 2020, after signing an exclusive contract with the rival platform YouTube. It surprised Sykkuno, as he left Twitch for YouTube last year.

Valkyrae then revealed to Sykkuno and Miyoung that she would be exclusively available on YouTube for another six months. They were in more shock after hearing this new information. But she then explained her exclusive deal with the red side was only four years long.

Advertisement

“Only six months until my four-year contract is over”

What is the YouTube Queen’s future?

After Valkyrae revealed her exclusive YouTube contract would expire after six months, it raised questions about her future. There are chances that she might renew her contract with the red side. However, she might also change platforms once again. In the recent few months, many streamers transitioned to the new streaming platform Kick.

Kick got on board some big-name streamers like Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa. So there are chances that they also approach Valkyrae with a lucrative offer. She congratulated xQc on his $100 million contract with Kick. So, it won’t be surprising if she changes the platform once again.

It would be interesting to see what Valkyrae’s future holds for herself. If you found it interesting, click here to know how the “YouTube Queen” kept her promise with kkatamina after returning from Germany.