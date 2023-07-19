Valkyrae completes the heart with kkatamina after reaching home to keep her promise

The YouTube streaming star Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is not just a successful streamer, but also a loyal friend. The first thing she did after returning from Germany was to fulfill her commitment to fellow streamer and friend Miyoung “kkatamina” Kim.

Valkyrae is one of the significant female streamers on YouTube, with over 3.92 million subscribers on the platform. Fans enjoy seeing her hyper-energetic personality on the live streams. But aside from her screaming in front of screens, fans also prefer to see her doing shenanigans with her fellow roommates.

The “YouTube Queen” lives with fellow renowned streamers like Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, Christina “TinaKitten” Kenyon, Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng, and kkatamina. Popularly this group of streamers is known as the ‘Roomies’. Valkyrae appeared on kkatamina’s latest livestream to create a heart, as she had promised earlier.

Valkyrae keeps her promise to kkatamina

Rae recently returned from her trip to Germany, and the first thing she did after entering her house was to visit kkatamina. The latter was streaming at that time, but Valkyrae went over to her stream and asked to complete the half-heart she made with her hand. It was a wholesome moment for the fans watching the stream, but Rae did it all to fulfill her promise.

A few days ago, the “YouTube Queen” took to her Twitter to share some gorgeous pictures of herself from Germany. In one of those pictures, Valkyrae made a heart with her hands using the mirror in her room. Those pictures received a lot of appreciation from the audience and fellow streamers. Even Miyoung appreciated her appearance and hoped to make a heart with her.

“SHE IS JUST SO CUTEEEEEE!! That should be me making a heart with your hand“

The 31-year-old streamer couldn’t ignore her friend and roommate’s request. So she promised her that the first thing she would do after reaching home is making a heart sign with Miyoung.

“I’m on my way home first thing when I come through the door my heart hand better be completed.”

Valkyrae stayed true to her words and did exactly what she wrote on her Twitter. kkatamina was filled with joy to see her roommate, as she told her audience on the live stream that Valkyrae is “freaking” back in the house. She further said to her audience how wonderful the day got for her.

“This day is so awesome. This is the freaking best.”

The "YouTube Queen" is definitely one of the most-beloved people in the roomie's house. Not only kkatamina was excited to see her back, even Yvonnie once complimented Rae's presence in the house.