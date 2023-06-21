Valkyrae reveals Pokimane was “surprised” about her supporting xQc for his $100M Kick deal

YouTube star Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter reveals her streamer friend Imane “Pokimane” Anys was “surprised” when she showed her support for Felix “xQc” Lengyel. The “YouTube Queen” congratulated the latter for bagging a lucrative deal from Kick.

For those who don’t know, xQc recently signed a deal worth $100 million with Kick. It gained massive attention on the internet, leading to many sharing their opinions about it. Pokimane was among those who were criticizing him for this big move. It eventually led to a conflict between the two Twitch stars.

Valkyrae, who usually tends to be away from drama, had to step in when someone asked about it on her recent stream. The “YouTube Queen” took xQc’s side instead of her friend Pokimane, which was shocking for the latter.

“I had a discussion with Poki the other day, privately. I tweeted congrats to xQc and Kick because I think it’s like a win-win situation for both parties. She reached out, and she was like I was kind of surprised that you were publicly supporting it.”

It isn’t surprising for Valkyrae to support xQc signing the lucrative Kick deal. Even she was one of the Twitch stars who transitioned to a rival platform for a better deal. She openly admitted it in a three-year-old YouTube video.

Valkyrae shares her opinion about gambling streams on Kick

One of the biggest reasons for Pokimane to be against xQc joining Kick was the platform’s relation to the crypto-gambling site Stakes. This newly launched live-streaming site Kick supports gambling streams, which Twitch prohibited. Hence, many suspect the Twitch star will restart his gambling streams on Kick.

Valkyrae supported xQc for bagging the massive $100 million Kick deal. However, she was with her friend Pokimane about the platform’s support for gambling streams. It eventually dropped the 31-year-old into a dilemma, as she likes to gamble. So she clarified her views on the topic in the recent stream.

“I like gambling, personally. I think it’s fine to do. If you’re of age, you gamble what you can afford to lose. If you’re okay with it, then it’s all good. The part that gets messy is when you’re streaming it.”

The YouTube star further explained why gambling streams are disastrous for the audience.