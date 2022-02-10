Super Bowl 2: Who played and won in Super Bowl 2?

Super Bowl Bowl 56 is just around the corner. But who played in the 2nd edition of Super Bowl in NFL history.

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

Who played and won Super Bowl 2

Super Bowl 2, known previously as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, was played between the Green Bay Packers of the NFL and the Oakland Raiders of the AFL. The game was played on January 14, 1968, at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

Similar to the first Super Bowl, it was still widely considered that the older NFL was much superior to the AFL. And with that came a lot of tension and heat. But as predicted, the Packers blew out the Raiders 33-14.

The Green Bay Packers cemented themselves as the NFL’s first dynasty after making back-to-back Super Bowls. But the path to the chip was not as easy as before. HC Vince Lombardi proved his worth as one of the NFL’s greatest coaches. They lost their 2 starting RB’s from last season and lost their replacements to season-ending injuries. And former MVP QB Bart Starr missed 4 games during the season with injuries, and finished the season with nearly twice as many interceptions (17) as touchdown passes (9).

The Packers defense, however, allowed only 209 points, the 3rd best in the NFL. And they ended the season with a 9-4-1 record.

The Raiders were a strong contender. They raced to the top of the AFL standings with a 13-1 record. They had led all AFL and NFL teams in scoring with 468 points. And starting quarterback Daryle Lamonica had thrown for 3,228 yards and an AFL-best 30 touchdown passes. And then torched the Houston Oilers in the AFL championship game.

The game went the Packers way. And Bart Starr was named MVP for the 2nd straight year for his 13 of 24 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown.

