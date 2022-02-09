NFL

Super Bowl Half-Time Show 2022 : Who is performing at Super Bowl 56?

Super Bowl
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Picture: Strengths, Weaknesses, potential post-season matchups for Giannis and Co, how they should approach the NBA trade deadline, and much more!
Next Article
“Damn Buddy Hield, Alvin Gentry traded you twice!”: De’Aaron Fox hilariously roasted the newest Pacer sharpshooter for getting traded away from another Gentry team
NFL Latest News
Super Bowl Commercials 2022: How much does a Super Bowl 56 commercial cost?
Super Bowl Commercials 2022: How much does a Super Bowl 56 commercial cost?

Beyond the football, halftime show, and parties, an integral part of the Super Bowl has…